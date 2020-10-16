In the modern era of world football, the word legend has often lost its meaning. It’s a word that’s thrown around carelessly, mishandled and misplaced, just so we could emphasize a point to our argument as opposed to showing care for its value. Due to the fast-paced, amnesia-like landscape of social media, legend has also lost its importance. It’s the digital equivalent of the boy who cried wolf. Say it too many times, and we no longer believe you.

Legendary, therefore, is no longer revered, but rather optimized.

So when I tell you that Andriy Shevchenko is a legend of football, please know that I don’t use the word lightly.

In the latest, exclusive episode of ¡Qué Golazo!, a new daily soccer podcast from CBS Sports, I sit down with one of the greatest strikers the game has ever seen. Shevchenko, the all-time scorer for Ukraine and now their national team manager, discusses the challenges a coach faces during the pandemic as well as the victory against Luis Enrique’s Spain in the Nations League.

For more on my conversation with Andriy Shevchenko, click here or listen and subscribe below.

AC Milan fans will be happy to know that we also break down this weekend’s Milan derby against Inter, his views on the team Serie A in general. No other player has scored more goals (14) in the Derby Della Madonnina than Shevchenko, and he tells us what it feels like to enter the San Siro ahead of one of the biggest games in the world.

“This derby is something incredible. When you start, when you play, you never know what you’re facing. I still remember my first one,” reflects the former Ballon d’Or winner and Serie A champion. “It’s a special energy, special preparation from the fans. This game is different from any Champions League game or any league game in Italy. Something the fans really want to win.”

The Champions League winner also shares his thoughts on many other subjects including the rise of American talent in Europe and their moves to big European clubs. As it is also his former club, he sees Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic as someone who continues to rise. “His game is very good,” says Shevchenko. “He is starting to become one of the most important players for Chelsea. He has everything. He scores goals, he assists, he defends … and he’s still young. He has a great career in front of him. He’s looking very, very good.”

Being a striker, and one of the best ever, Shevchenko also keeps his eye — as we all do — on Kylian Mbappe, as he is a huge admirer of his talents. “He is something very special. His speed, his understanding of the situation, reading the situation, the technical style, everything is top class.”

Craving even more coverage of the world’s game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.