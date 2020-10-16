Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st Trevor Lawrence to the Jets feels like a formality at this point. The talent gap between them and the league’s other winless teams is pretty substantial.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st New York would likely trade down if it was in the position to potentially take either Justin Fields or Trey Lance. Ja’Marr Chase and Penei Sewell make the most sense but the Giants just drafted a left tackle early. Andrew Thomas could be moved inside or potentially as a right tackle project.



Trey Lance



QB

North Dakota State • Soph • 6’4″ / 226 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

3rd Justin Fields could be an option as well, but it is realistic to think Trey Lance might be a fit for Ron Rivera in Washington.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd One week Gardner Minshew is the franchise quarterback, and the next he is not. There are not many chances to take a top quarterback prospect so Jacksonville has to leap at the chance.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st There are bigger needs for this Cincinnati team but let’s envision A.J. Green and John Ross gone next season. The team would return Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Auden Tate in that scenario. Joe Burrow is at his best when the Bengals are playing four or five wide and spreading the field. The familiarity with Chase certainly does not hurt.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st With all of the top quarterback prospects off the board, Atlanta motions to improve their pass rush. Gregory Rousseau will create some buzz for himself as his training work starts making the rounds next year.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st Micah Parsons is simply the best player on the board, and Miami can not bypass the opportunity to add a blue-chip player.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

1st Denver might need to consider a tackle here but Caleb Farley is one of the best players on the board and the cornerback position is a need as well.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

5th Tua Tagovailoa gets a familiar face from Tuscaloosa. Jaylen Waddle has a lot of speed and can be a more reliable outlet than Preston Williams has been this year.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd Marvin Wilson would be a Matt Patricia special and, let’s be honest, he will probably not be the team’s head coach next season. For the time being, the selection is made as though he will return, and Wilson is an upgrade over Danny Shelton in the middle.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Los Angeles has been giving up some pressure in the middle of the offensive line. Justin Herbert is the franchise quarterback so it is time to provide him with some better protection.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd Mike Zimmer has been somewhat kind when discussing the play of Dru Samia this year. Minnesota needs to solidify that offensive line unit because left tackle will likely be a need too.



Dillon Radunz



T

North Dakota State • Sr • 6’6″ / 299 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

42nd POSITION RNK

11th The end was drawing near for Russell Okung even before he began to battle with injuries. Carolina is building and there is no place for a 32-year-old at one of the game’s premier positions. The edge rushers only get faster each year and Okung gets slower.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 203 lbs San Francisco has an odd assortment of cornerbacks in the absence of Richard Sherman. The secondary has been a liability. Patrick Surtain II would be an immediate starter.

Alabama • Sr • 6’3″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

2nd Linebacker and wide receiver are two of the most pressing needs for Philadelphia. There is an argument to be had about the offensive line but it will likely be fine when everyone is healthy. At some point, long-term replacements have to be addressed.

Alabama • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

1st Christian Barmore would replace Johnathan Hankins in that defense. They have Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell, so plug Barmore in next to Maurice Hurst and Las Vegas has a formidable front.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

4th Derion Kendrick is a really flashy cornerback. I associate that swagger with Dallas. They need some playmaking ability at all three levels on the defense but the secondary is addressed in the first round.

Oregon • Jr • 6’1″ / 201 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

1st Jaylon Johnson has been playing really well in his first NFL season. Chicago adds Jevon Holland to play on the back end with Eddie Jackson, Kyle Fuller and Johnson.

Florida • Jr • 6’6″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st Tight end will probably be a trendy link to Arizona given the team’s lack of a big play threat at the position combined with tight end being top heavy in 2021.

Miami (FL) • Sr • 6’3″ / 245 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

31st POSITION RNK

4th Cleveland tried to trade for Yannick Ngakoue and sign Jadeveon Clowney. Neither worked, but it is clear that the team has identified a need at edge rusher opposite Myles Garrett. Quincy Roche would come in and fill that hole immediately.

Pittsburgh • Jr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

78th POSITION RNK

6th Paris Ford is a naturally talented safety. The game comes to him so easily. He could form a dynamic duo with Kevin Byard for quite some time.

Alabama • Jr • 6’1″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

4th I really do not want to keep giving New England a wide receiver but, do you get excited when you look at the group they have rostered? I don’t. Cam Newton or whoever is going to be the Patriots quarterback needs some weapons. Devonta Smith is easily the best on the board.

Oregon State • Sr • 6’4″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

56th POSITION RNK

6th Justin Houston is not getting any younger. The Indianapolis defense is stout up front and disciplined in their run fits but a dynamic edge rusher would suit them well. The secondary gets hidden a bit more when additional pressure is applied so maybe the team can get a few more years out of Xavier Rhodes.

Florida State • Sr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

3rd Tashaun Gipson is gone. Ronnie Harrison is gone. Jacksonville needs some new blood in that secondary now that they have added C.J. Henderson. It is a rebuild from the studs — and there are very few — up. Hamsah Nasirildeen is a rangy, big safety that can bring some attitude to Duval.

Alabama • Sr • 6’6″ / 312 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

41st POSITION RNK

10th Tampa Bay drafted Tristan Wirfs to man the right side and he has been nothing short of incredible. By adding Alex Leatherwood on the other side, they are set for however long Tom Brady elects to reside in Florida.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

30th POSITION RNK

3rd Pittsburgh’s secondary has not been what everyone expected this year. The front seven has been terrorizing but the secondary has been lackluster. Shaun Wade would give them a difference maker capable of taking advantage of that pressure generated by T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree.

North Carolina • Sr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

n/a POSITION RNK

n/a Chazz Surratt is the often forgot linebacker in this 2021 draft class. The former quarterback has a high football IQ and would endear himself to that locker room quickly. The Bills’ defense has not risen to the challenge yet this year and Surratt would only help that young core.

Penn State • Jr • 6’5″ / 259 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

2nd Fans are likely witnessing the final year for Drew Brees in the NFL. It is not difficult to imagine Jared Cook’s time in New Orleans might be drawing to a close as well. Pat Freiermuth can occupy that position in the event that Adam Troutman can not.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

38th POSITION RNK

7th The right tackle experiment without Bryan Bulaga has not gone as well as Green Bay had hoped. Jalen Mayfield is still a bit raw but the traits are there for him to become a dominant player. A capable offensive line has been a staple of the Packers franchise for decades so I envision them investing heavily in that group when necessary.

Oklahoma • Jr • 6’5″ / 307 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd Cornerback is a big need for Kansas City after watching Charvarius Ward get beat for multiple big plays down the field against Las Vegas. However, the interior offensive line also needs to be glued back together. The Chiefs add the top center prospect to block for Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Purdue • Soph • 5’9″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

2nd The Jets have their quarterback of the future so the goal becomes adding competent skill players around him. Frank Gore, Braxton Berrios and Jamison Crowder is not going to cut it.