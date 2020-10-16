The prospects to watch feature has already been changed once because of the Florida-LSU game being postponed so I shall not be held accountable for any additional changes to this weekend’s slate of games. There are some intriguing individual matchups this weekend, however, for fans willing to look past the sexy Power 5 games.

Here are the NFL Draft prospects to know during your weekend binge-watching football:

No. 13 Auburn at South Carolina

Saturday, Oct. 17 at noon ET on ESPN (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

From a sheer talent perspective, Auburn likely has the advantage in this contest. Seth Williams is a No. 1 wide receiver capable of taking over a game when he flips on beast mode. He almost single-handedly defeated Kentucky in the opener but that game has accounted for nearly half of his season production. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is elusive in the open field and can alter a game on any given play.

South Carolina cornerbacks Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn essentially kept the Gamecocks alive last year against Alabama. The matchup between South Carolina’s cornerbacks and Auburn’s wide receivers will be exhilarating to monitor. Offensive tackle Jazston Turrentine and offensive guard Sadarius Hutcherson are draftable linemen. Wide receiver Shi Smith is on pace to shatter his single-season highs. The senior from Union, South Carolina is showing the ability that led him to be projected as a 4-star recruit out of high school by 247Sports.

UCF at Memphis

Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The backfield of quarterback McKenzie Milton and running back/wide receiver Otis Anderson makes UCF a really entertaining team to watch. Their unique skillsets enable the offense to show several different looks throughout the course of a game. Safety Richie Grant is a gifted safety that is almost certain to hear his name called in the draft. Cornerback Tay Gowan was another prospect to watch, but he opted out prior to the season’s commencement.

Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell has also opted out this season. He is in the conversation to be the top running back prospect. Wide receiver Damonte Coxie and cornerback T.J. Carter are physical players that should be selected. Brady White is a very good college quarterback that is facing an uphill battle to be drafted.

Marshall at Louisiana Tech

Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network (stream on CBS All Access)

Former Florida State offensive tackle Josh Ball is a rising prospect. He was a highly-regarded high school athlete but ran into some issues in Tallahassee. Since arriving on the scene in Huntington, he has shown some of the athleticism that scouts had seen coming into college. The level of competition has to be taken into consideration but there are traits that will excite talent evaluators. Linebacker Tavante Beckett is an undersized, but active player. Like Ball, he had some issues within the ACC at Virginia Tech, but he is on the record as saying he will not take his second chance for granted. In three games, he has 26 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

Louisiana Tech running back Justin Henderson is one of the most recent prospects that I have personally evaluated. He shows good jump cut ability to find holes and is a physical runner, but is just not explosive. There is a spot for the stout runner in the NFL.

No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS (stream on CBS All Access)

There are NFL prospects on both sidelines and each side of the ball. Georgia running back Zamir White has rushed for over 200 yards and four touchdowns in three games. The protection, led by offensive guard Ben Cleveland and center Trey Hill, is really good.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis has shown flashes of dominance. When he wants to take over a game, he has that ability. The Bulldogs likely have the best group of cornerbacks in college football. Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes Jr. and D.J. Daniel all have the chance to be taken in the first 100 picks.

The Crimson Tide also have a powerful runner in the form of Najee Harris, who has the versatility to catch passes out of the backfield and hurdle would-be tacklers in the open field. Harris’ protection — left tackle Alex Leatherwood, center Landon Dickerson and offensive guard Deonte Brown — is also fantastic. Despite losing Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Alabama is stacked at wide receiver yet again. Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith project as first-round selections.

On the defensive front, defensive tackle Christian Barmore is an early projection but there is still a lot to learn considering he was primarily a reserve player until this season. Linebacker Dylan Moses has returned from a torn ACL and is justifying mock drafts including him in the first round. The Georgia secondary was discussed above but there is no sneezing at the group in Tuscaloosa either. Patrick Surtain II and Josh Jobe are really good players.

