USATSI



The Minnesota Timberwolves won the 2020 NBA Draft lottery on Thursday night, securing the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft for just the second time in franchise history. They had a 14% chance of winning the league’s annual lottery, which was tied for the best odds with the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors didn’t drop far, securing the No. 2 overall pick with Stephen Curry looking on as the team’s online lottery representative. Cleveland, however, fell to No. 5 — the second-lowest draft position it could have possibly been given. Rounding out this year’s top five is the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and the aforementioned Cavs.

The big statistical winners are the Bulls, whose odds of securing a top-four picks were just 32%, and the Hornets, whose odds of picking in the top three were only 19%. (The Bulls will pick No. 4 and the Hornets will pick at No. 3.) The biggest loser — and stop me if you’ve heard this one before! — is the New York Knicks. They had a 9.0% chance of winning the lottery and a 37% chance of securing a top-four pick, but fell all the way to No. 8.

Below is the updated draft order in full, post-lottery with the draft set for Friday, Oct. 16.

2020 NBA Draft order

First round

1 Minnesota 2 Golden State 3 Charlotte 4 Chicago 5 Cleveland 6 Atlanta 7 Detroit 8 New York 9 Washington 10 Phoenix 11 San Antonio 12 Sacramento 13 New Orleans 14 Boston from Memphis 15 Orlando 16 Portland 17 Minnesota from Brooklyn 18 Dallas 19 Brooklyn from Philadelphia 20 Miami 21 Philadelphia from Oklahoma City 22 Denver from Houston 23 Utah 24 Milwaukee from Indiana 25 Oklahoma City from Denver 26 Boston 27 New York from LA Clippers 28 Los Angeles Lakers 29 Toronto 30 Boston from Milwaukee

Second round