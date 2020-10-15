ZAL Vs ANA Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: First placed Kaunas look to keep their 100% record going when they come

Kaunas have been in tremendous form in the opening exchanges of the Euroleague 2020-21. The only club in the tournament to win all three of its encounters till now, the side rightfully finds itself occupying top spot at the moment.

The 75-69 win the team registered against Crvena the last time around was a testament to the team’s extremely clinical and well functioning attack. This side has been unsparing and unforgiving at the slightest bit of lapse committed by the opposition, a relentless attacking juggernaut which is fast being held in high esteem.

If there’s one side which has managed to even better Kaunas when it comes to the attacking side of the game, its Anadolu Efes. While their defence hasn’t complimented the attack to see the side sit with two defeats in three encounters, the backline did come good the last time around to hand over the side’s first win of the season with a 93-72 win over Alba Berlin.

Probable Winner

This clash between two searing and unbridled attacks is going to see us be engaged in an absolute cracker of an encounter today. Either side will thrust everything into attack, a clash which has all the makings of an attacking feast written all over it.

In this sensational attacking galore feast, its Kaunas’ defence which will guide them to their 4th defeat on the spin.

Probable Playing 5

Kaunas

Grigonis, Milaknis, Rubit, Hayes, Geben

Anadolu Efes

Simon, Anderson, Pleiss, Micic, Singleton

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Kaunas Vs Efes

Date And Time: 15th October, Thursday: 10:30pm

Venue: Zalgirio Arena, Kaunas

Best Shooter

Kaunas

Anadolu Efes

Best Defender

Kaunas

Anadolu Efes

Bygone Encounter

Crvena Vs Kaunas: 69-75

Alba Berlin Vs Anadolu Efes: 72-93

ZAL Vs ANA Fantasy Team Picks

Point Guard

Despondent and disgruntled with two defeats on the bounce, Anadolu Efes knew things needed to change and change fast for them. And that happened the last time around, all due to Vasilije Micic who ended up with a game winning 13-13 double-double for the side to see him become a must have pick for us today.

Kaunas’ exceptional repertoire of players has allowed them to shuffle around with their roster as they have liked. It saw Lukas Lekavicius get elevated minutes the last time around, ones he made the most of as he ended up with 16 points, the highest by anyone on the court for his team.

Shooting Guard

Marius Grigonis was solid in that game as well, dropping 8 points with his ability to pull off triples from the edge of the circle coming to the fore once again.

Small Forward

Kaunas have been sensational in defence but even they will be extremely wary when they take on Krunoslav Simon. The small forward delivered 10 points, 3 dimes and 4 boards the last time around, a complete show of perfect basketball from him as he made his presence all over the field.

James Anderson formed a lethal partnership alongside him, sending 6 points and 5 rebounds in the same outing to make the two must have picks from the side.

Power Forward

Nigel Hayes is turning into a really formidable player inside the paint. Not only can he pull off reverse scoops and spin and slams but can more importantly lunge onto the second chance points, ones which ensure a high conversion rate for his side.

Centre

Augustine Rubit will assist him after dropping 8 points in that outing while the other side see Tibor Pleiss enter the fray of our side after he ripped the opposition into shreds with his behemoth 23 point electric performance.

Star Player

Mimic’s wholesome double-double sees him be our star player while Simon is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Micic, Lekavicius, Grigonis, Simon, Anderson, Hayes, Pleiss, Rubit

