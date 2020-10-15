We’re on to Week 6 in the NFL, with no games on Thursday this week. That means it’s time once again for our weekly look at the point spreads in order to help you win some money.

Last week, Steven Ruiz went 6-7-0 (36-35-4 overall) and Charles Curtis went 8-5-0 (38-33-4 overall).

We now go to each of them for comments before their picks.

Charles: Hey, we’re both over .500! I hope we’ve helped you win some money.

Steven: I’m losing to Charles, and if I can’t have nice things then nobody can. I hope you’re all losing money.

(All bets courtesy of BetMGM)

NOTE: As of publishing, Chiefs-Bills was off the board.

Bears at Panthers (-2.5)

Charles: Bears

I’m not necessarily buying that the Bears are a great NFL team. But I’m also not buying that the Panthers are that good. So I’ll take the points and assume Chicago’s defense clamps down in a low-scoring affair.

Steven: Bears

This is one I’d stay away from, but the Bears’ defense is the best unit in this game and they’re getting the points. Nick Foles plays a clean game and pulls out a close game.

Lions at Jaguars (+3.5)

Charles: Jaguars

Yes, Lions are coming off a bye, but all I can see in this game is the Jags’ offense putting up points, so I’ll gladly take them as underdogs.

Steven: Lions

I’d take the over in this one and avoid this line. But I have to make a pick so give me the team with the better quarterback and more offensive weapons. The Jags defense is awful and Matt Stafford should have a big day.

Falcons at Vikings (-3.5)

Charles: Vikings

You could give the Falcons a look because no more Dan Quinn. But are you really betting on Matt Ryan suddenly waking up again? And what about what about the Vikings’ running game here even without Dalvin Cook?

Steven: Vikings

Firing Dan Quinn isn’t going to solve the Falcons’ many problems in the immediate future. And he’s leaving behind his coaching staff, so I don’t see much changing scheme-wise.

Texans at Titans (-3)

Charles: Titans

This is a tough one after the Texans finally got a win on the board last week. But this Tennessee team made a statement Tuesday night and I just don’t see how they take a step back against a team that’s worse than the Bills.

Steven: Texans

I already regret this pick, but I think the Titans are due for a letdown after that Bills win and the Texans defense looked a lot better in Romeo Crennel’s first game as head coach. So this comes down to the QB for me and Deshaun >>> Tannehill.

Washington at Giants (-2.5)

Charles: Washington

Can we skip this game altogether? Yeesh. I’ll take WFT because Kyle Allen > Daniel Jones right now, but really: don’t bet on this game.

Steven: Giants

If nobody watches, does the game still count? Anyway, Charles is out of his mind with his Allen > Jones take. Go with the Giants here.

Browns at Steelers (-3.5)

Charles: Steelers

I came this close to taking the Browns here, but I keep thinking the Steelers’ D keeps Kareem Hunt in check and the secondary forces Baker Mayfield into a mistake or two.

Steven: Steelers

This is my lock of the week. The Steelers defense will get after Baker Mayfield and turn him into a panicked mess in the pocket. I’m a bit worried about Big Ben, but he won’t have much to do.

Ravens at Eagles (+7.5)

Charles: Ravens

I don’t get it. Baltimore’s defense is going to have a field day against Carson Wentz.

Steven: Eagles

The Eagles offense showed some life last week while the Ravens offense has been a bit iffy since Week 1. That’s too many points to pass up.

Bengals at Colts (-7.5)

Charles: Colts

You saw how Joe Burrow and Co. struggled against the Ravens last week? Second verse, same as the first.

Steven: Bengals

The Colts play the kind of defense that Burrow will have success again. They don’t produce much pressure so I don’t think that will even be an issue. Indy will win but Cincy puts up enough points to cover.

Broncos at Patriots (-9.5)

Charles: Patriots

I’m taking this pick with the assumption that Cam Newton plays. It doesn’t matter to me if Drew Lock also plays.

Steven: Patriots

Everything Charles just said. Bill Belichick is going to eat Drew Lock alive.

Jets at Dolphins (-9.5)

Charles: Dolphins

Hm. The team that just shocked the Niners or the team that just released Le’veon Bell? Tough choice here.

Steven: Dolphins

What am I doing? Miami laying 9.5 points? That’s a lot of points! Then again, Adam Gase and Joe Flacco are involved.

Packers at Buccaneers (+2.5)

Charles: Packers

The way Aaron Rodgers is playing and the way Tom Brady played last week makes me think this spread should be …

Steven: Buccaneers

I don’t think the Packers have really been tested yet but I’ll be willing to take an L on that if they beat the Bucs comfortably. Tampa Bay has more talent and it’ll show on Sunday.

Rams at 49ers (+3.5)

Charles: Rams

The Niners are in trouble. I don’t think one week will suddenly cure what ails Jimmy G. or the defense.

Steven: Rams

The Rams are the best team in the NFC in my opinion and the 49ers a drowning. A healthy Jimmy G changes nothing for me.

Cardinals at Cowboys (+2.5)

Charles: Cardinals

Kyler Murray over Andy Dalton and with that Cowboys defense nearly losing a game to Daniel Jones? Absolutely!!!

Steven: Cardinals

Man, Kliff Kingsbury vs. Mike Nolan could be the biggest mismatch of the week. Kliff is going to exploit that unsound defense and I don’t think Andy Dalton will be able to keep up.

