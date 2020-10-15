You might be switching on your television to FOX on Thursday night to get ready for some mid-week NFL action, but you’ll encounter the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers playing Game 4 of the NLCS instead.

It’s not the worst consolation prize, but maybe you’re here because you’re wondering why the heck there’s no Thursday Night Football.

Here’s the answer: Thursday’s game was supposed to pit the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs. But that game has been moved to Monday night because the Bills played the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 on Tuesday night — a game that was delayed due to the Titans having a COVID-19 outbreak — and the NFL didn’t want Buffalo playing again on just two days of rest.

Sure, it’s a bummer, but look at it this way: you get to watch playoff baseball AND a Monday night doubleheader. Not bad!