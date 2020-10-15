The Lakers are still wiping the champagne out of their eyes after winning an NBA title, but they’ve already got some good news about next season. It’s been reported that Anthony Davis — who should have been the NBA Finals MVP, but I digress — will be opting out of the final year of his contract. Don’t worry, Lakers fans, he’s only doing so to sign a new deal with the Lakers. None of which should come as a major surprise. It’s what has been expected since the Lakers acquired Davis, and now that they’ve won a title, why would he leave?

But maybe he should! Listen, Anthony, if you’re reading this, don’t you want to come home to Chicago? Don’t you want to be the guy who brings the Bulls back to the mountaintop? I mean, you’ve already won a title with the Lakers, and it was great. I’m happy for you. The entire city is. But remember when I said I’d digress about LeBron winning the MVP? Well, I lied. I’m not digressing. LeBron James winning the Finals MVP tells you everything you need to know about your time in Los Angeles, Anthony. It doesn’t matter that you’re the team’s best player and the most important player for the team. You’re always going to be seen as No. 2 to LeBron James while you’re there. He’s the guy who brought you there, and he’s the guy you’re helping win titles.

In Chicago, you can win a title and get all those MVP trophies yourself. Also, we can pay you a lot of money too. I talked it over with Bulls ownership, and they’re cool with it. Just call and let them know, all right?

All right, so let’s move onto the picks that Anthony Davis should definitely be putting some money on even before he gets that new contract from the Chicago Bulls.

Dodgers vs. Braves, 8:08 p.m. | TV: Fox

The Pick: Dodgers Over 5.5 runs (+103): In yesterday’s newsletter, I explained why you should take the over because the roof was open at Globe Life Field. Well, as brilliant and handsome as I am, even I did not see an 11-run first inning by the Dodgers coming. Tonight the roof will once again be open, and I expect that the Dodgers bats will fare well once again, but I don’t like the over as a whole as much as I like it on the Dodgers team total. The reason is simply that I don’t like taking overs when Clayton Kershaw is pitching, particularly when the overall total is as high as tonight.

So I’ll just rely on the Dodgers to do their part offensively, and if the Braves want to join in and make it a close game, I’m all for that too. But this Dodgers offense has been one of the best in baseball, and while the Braves pitching did an excellent job of limiting it through most of the first two games, it was only a matter of time before it broke through. It has. Rely on it to continue.

Key Trend: The Dodgers are averaging 6.6 runs per game this postseason.

💰 The Picks

⚾ MLB

Rays vs. Astros, 5:07 p.m | TV: TBS

The Pick: Rays (-140) — The listed starters for tonight’s game are John Curtiss for Tampa and Luis Garcia going for Houston. Don’t expect either to go long in this game, as Curtiss hasn’t pitched more than 1.1 innings in either of his three “starts” this year, and Luis Garcia has only started once. That means it will be a battle of the bullpens, which’s a significant advantage for the Rays. They not only had the superior bullpen during the season but in this series as well. In the four games of this series, the Rays bullpen has allowed only two runs in 14 innings of work. Houston’s hasn’t been bad, either, allowing only four runs in 10 innings, but it hasn’t been asked to cover six or seven innings like it will have to tonight.

Key Trend: The Rays are 15-2 in games following their last 17 losses.

🏈 College football

Georgia State at Arkansas State, 7:30 p.m | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Under 72.5 (-110) — These are two of the quickest moving teams in the country on offense, which makes taking the under a bit scarier than usual. Even if that’s the case, this total feels a little too high for me. While it’s only a sample size of two games, Georgia State’s defense has been fantastic in each. It’s done a great job stopping the run, it causes plenty of chaos in the backfield, and it has limited explosive plays in the passing game. That last part will be tested tonight against Arkansas State and receiver Jonathan Adams. Still, I don’t think Arkansas State has the same kind of success it’s seen early in the season offensively, and Georgia State will look to run the ball more often against this Arkansas State defense. It’s going to be a sweat, and it might look bad early, but the under is the best play to make here.

Key Trend: The under is 17-6 following Georgia State’s last 23 wins.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Lineup Cornerstone

Mookie Betts — We were on Betts last night, and it didn’t go wrong, but considering the Dodgers scored 15 runs, it didn’t go as well as it could. Still, Betts was 1-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs. I still love how he’s swinging the bat and think that first dinger of the postseason is coming shortly. There’s no way I’m putting in a lineup without him in it tonight.

Value Bat

Willy Adames — I love the potential Adames is bringing tonight at his price. He’s been stinging the ball lately, and we saw some good results of it last night with his RBI double. The double was his first hit of the ALCS, but he has four walks in the series and has been making good contact. He’s an excellent value bat to sneak into your lineup while loading up on Dodgers elsewhere.

Full lineup advice

