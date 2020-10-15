Chris Gayle and KL Rahul: The Universe Boss and the captain of Kings XI Punjab joined hands to stitch a match-winning partnership.

During the 31st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah, Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets to register their second victory this season.

Chasing a 172-run target, Kings XI thrived on the back of a 78-run opening partnership between captain Lokesh Rahul and batsman Mayank Agarwal (45). With their batting doing well on most occasions this season, the inclusion of veteran batsman Chris Gayle further aided them.

Having scored 56 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket, Kings XI went on to score 84/1 at the halfway mark despite losing Agarwal. In clear vicinity of the required run rate, Gayle taking his time initially didn’t hamper their chances.

What also worked for Kings XI was Rahul adopting the attacking role in the second half of the innings. In was in the 12th over that the right-hand batsman hit a couple of gargantuan sixes off Royal Challengers pacer Mohammed Siraj to up the ante.

With Gayle also joining the party in the next over via two sixes off Bangalore all-rounder Washington Sundar, the 41-year old had given hints of finding his mojo.

Despite a couple of economical overs from Chris Morris and Navdeep Saini, KXIP were unperturbed as the pair accumulated 20 runs off the next over. However, Punjab ended up giving signs of choking yet again by taking the chase to the last ball despite needing seven runs in the last two overs.

Eventually, it was Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran who hit a last-ball six to seal the chase. While Rahul remained unbeaten on 61* (49) with the help of one four and five sixes, Gayle played exceedingly well for his 53 (45) including a four and five sixes.

Twitter reactions on Chris Gayle and KL Rahul:

If the universe boss @henrygayle middles the ball it will land in abu dabhi from Sharjah 😂! @klrahul11 and @mayankcricket great start to the chase ! Hopefully these guys should finish the game ! Surprised to see @ABdeVilliers17 coming to bat so late ! #RCBvKXIP #IPL2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 15, 2020

Universe Boss is back. And #KXIP has bossed this game. Two wins in #IPL2020 thus far. And both against #PlayBold #RCBvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 15, 2020

Chris Gayle has been the greatest T20 player. No doubt about that. The question was whether he still is. I don’t know that but he is still value. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2020

Well played to @henrygayle . Welcome back, its been a while but great to have him back. Nice knock from K L Rahul who balanced his inning well. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 15, 2020

Lovely to see the great player turning the clock back. Well played @henrygayle and @klrahul11 batting through. After the RCB batting order experiment @lionsdenkxip deserved to win this. RCB can’t make their best batter wait. AB should have been in at 4. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 15, 2020

Universe Boss ⁦@henrygayle⁩ is BACK. Sensational 50* off 36 balls with 5 huge 6s. He remains the greatest entertainer in batting history. pic.twitter.com/6MO5NSBGHB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2020

