On the same day Kamalei Correa sent in his request to be traded, it was granted. On Wednesday afternoon, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that the Tennessee Titans linebacker was being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed the report. According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, the Jaguars traded a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Titans in exchange for Correa and Tennessee’s 2021 seventh-round pick.

Correa was listed as inactive when the Titans took the field last night against the Buffalo Bills, and he was just recently activated from the COVID-19/reserve list. Still, him being inactive during the Titans’ dominant 42-16 victory in Week 5 was apparently the last straw for the veteran, and he requested to be traded or released the following day.

Correa, 26, started in five of the 16 games he played in last season, and he recorded a career-high 37 combined tackles and five sacks. He was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent two seasons in Baltimore before being traded to the Titans for a sixth-round pick ahead of the 2018 season. He earned a one-year extension this offseason after his career year, but other offseason additions put his spot in the pass-rushing rotation into question.

The Titans went out and signed former Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher Vic Beasley and also made the late-offseason addition of Jadeveon Clowney. In three games this season, Correa recorded just two combined tackles.

Correa will come in and immediately serve as a veteran presence among the Jaguars’ young but talented crew of pass rushers. Josh Allen, Dawuane Smoot, K’Lavon Chaisson and Myles Jack have potential but also have combined for just five sacks through the first five weeks of the 2020 NFL season.