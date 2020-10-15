After winning the second elimination race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Chase Elliott will start on the pole at Kansas Speedway this weekend for the start of the Round of 8.
Following last Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, four drivers were bounced from the playoff field, including reigning champion Kyle Busch. The No. 18 Toyota team’s title defense officially ended, and Busch’s Round of 12 exit is the earliest a defending champ has been eliminated from the playoffs.
But eight championship-eligible drivers remain: Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch. And they’ll kick off the Round of 8 with Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.
Without practice or qualifying sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the starting lineups are created with the following factors from the previous race, with playoff drivers automatically starting up front:
15 percent based on a fastest lap time
25 percent based on the driver’s finishing position
25 percent based on the owner’s race position
35 percent based on points in the owner standings
So here’s the starting lineup for the Kansas playoff race with Elliott and the No. 9 Chevrolet team on the pole.
1. Chase Elliott
© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
2. Joey Logano
© AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
3. Kurt Busch
© AP Photo/Darron Cummings
4. Kevin Harvick
© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
5. Martin Truex Jr.
© Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
6. Alex Bowman
© AP Photo/John Bazemore
7. Denny Hamlin
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
8. Brad Keselowski
© AP Photo/Darron Cummings
9. Ryan Blaney
© Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
10. William Byron
© AP Photo/John Bazemore
11. Erik Jones
© Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
12. Clint Bowyer
© Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
13. Cole Custer
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
14. Jimmie Johnson
© AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
15. Tyler Reddick
© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
16. Aric Almirola
© Mark Humphrey/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
17. Austin Dillon
© Ray Carlin/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
18. Matt DiBenedetto
© AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
19. Ryan Preece
© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
20. Kyle Busch
© AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
21. Chris Buescher
© Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
22. Christopher Bell
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
24. Bubba Wallace
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
25. Ty Dillon
© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
26. Michael McDowell
© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
27. Daniel Suárez
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
28. Ryan Newman
© Gerry Broome/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
29. Corey LaJoie
© AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
30. Matt Kenseth
© Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
31. Quin Houff
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
32. John Hunter Nemechek
© Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
33. James Davison
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
34. JJ Yeley
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
35. Brennan Poole
© Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports
36. Reed Sorenson
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
37. Timmy Hill
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
38. Joey Gase
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
39. Josh Bilicki
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
40. Chad Finchum
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images