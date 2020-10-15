After winning the second elimination race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Chase Elliott will start on the pole at Kansas Speedway this weekend for the start of the Round of 8.

Following last Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, four drivers were bounced from the playoff field, including reigning champion Kyle Busch. The No. 18 Toyota team’s title defense officially ended, and Busch’s Round of 12 exit is the earliest a defending champ has been eliminated from the playoffs.

But eight championship-eligible drivers remain: Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch. And they’ll kick off the Round of 8 with Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

Without practice or qualifying sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the starting lineups are created with the following factors from the previous race, with playoff drivers automatically starting up front:

15 percent based on a fastest lap time

25 percent based on the driver’s finishing position

25 percent based on the owner’s race position

35 percent based on points in the owner standings

So here’s the starting lineup for the Kansas playoff race with Elliott and the No. 9 Chevrolet team on the pole.

1. Chase Elliott

2. Joey Logano

3. Kurt Busch

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Alex Bowman

7. Denny Hamlin

8. Brad Keselowski

9. Ryan Blaney

10. William Byron

11. Erik Jones

12. Clint Bowyer

13. Cole Custer

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Tyler Reddick

16. Aric Almirola

17. Austin Dillon

18. Matt DiBenedetto

19. Ryan Preece

20. Kyle Busch

21. Chris Buescher

22. Christopher Bell

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. Bubba Wallace

25. Ty Dillon

26. Michael McDowell

27. Daniel Suárez

28. Ryan Newman

29. Corey LaJoie

30. Matt Kenseth

31. Quin Houff

32. John Hunter Nemechek

33. James Davison

34. JJ Yeley

35. Brennan Poole

36. Reed Sorenson

37. Timmy Hill

38. Joey Gase

39. Josh Bilicki

40. Chad Finchum

