SIN vs SOP Fantasy Prediction: Sindh vs Southern Punjab – 15 October 2020 (Multan)

Sindh will take on Southern Punjab in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Southern Punjab are already out of the tournament and have won just a couple of their eight games so far. The remaining two games are of no sense to the Punjab side whereas Sindh are in the semi-finals of the tournament and will be looking to continue their winning momentum in this game as well.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen with absolutely no help for the bowlers. Teams should target 180 runs on this wicket.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sindh – Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Azam Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Anwar Ali, Ghulam Mudassar, Mohammad Hasnain.

Southern Punjab – Shan Masood, Zain Abbas, Hussain Talat, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Imran.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Anwar Ali, Hussain Talat, Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas, and Sohail Khan.

SIN vs SOP Team Wicket-Keeper

Zeeshan Ashraf (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Both of the keepers are in not in a good form and Ashraf is picked to just manage the credits in this game.

SIN vs SOP Team Batsmen

Sharjeel Khan (Price 9.5), Khurram Manzoor (Price 9.5), and Azam Khan (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Sindh. Sharjeel and Khurram are in a really poor form but still, they were brilliant in the initial stages of the tournament and they are the main pillars of this side’s batting. Khan, on the other hand, has been playing really consistently and played a brilliant knock of 88 runs in the last game. This trio should be picked.

Shan Masood (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from Southern Punjab. Masood is a good player and scored a good half-century in the last game. He can pounce upon the momentum he got in the last game.

SIN vs SOP Team All-Rounders

Hussain Talat (Price 9.5) and Aamir Yamin (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Southern Punjab. Talat has scored 245 runs and has picked six wickets in his bowling as well. He is the best all-rounder of the team whereas Yamin has also picked five wickets in the last three games and is playing really well.

Anwar Ali (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Sindh. Ali has scored 118 runs and has picked 14 wickets in the tournament. He is in a really good form and is the main all-rounder of the side.

SIN vs SOP Team Bowlers

Sohail Khan (Price 9) and Mohammad Hasnain (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Sindh. Sohail has been the best bowler of the side and has picked 13 wickets so far whereas Hasnain has picked five wickets in the last couple of games and is in a wonderful form. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Mohammad Abbas (Price 9.5) will be our bowler from Southern Punjab. Abbas is the main test bowler of Pakistan and picked three wickets in the last game. He can be a lethal option in this game as well.

Match Prediction: Sindh will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Anwar Ali and Hussain Talat

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sohail Khan and Sharjeel Khan

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.