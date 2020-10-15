The 24 year old Rifler could soon join the ‘Colossus’ after DreamHack Open Fall as reported by TV2.dk.

es3tag could be the next addition to the C9 CS:GO roster after impressive performances with the Danish Powerhouse.

It is stated that DreamHack Open Fall will be the last tournament he will play for Astralis.

The former Heroic rifler will join the likes of Alex, woxic, mezii and Floppy in the Cloud9 outfit.

C9 GM HenryG already has stated there will be an active sixth player for the team, so C9 have to find or they might have found another player for the last spot.

es3tag in talks to join Cloud9 – Report https://t.co/i5C1BaVqws — HLTVorg (@HLTVorg) October 14, 2020

es3tag joined Astralis on a free transfer from Heroic after sitting out his contract at the latter.

He has amassed 1.12 HLTV rating over 36 months in the Astralis Jersey and helping them win the ESL Pro League S12 EU.

C9 roster will be complete in the final months of 2020 and are scheduled to play at Betway Nine to Five 5 which starts from October 26th.

They will also play at Flashpoint 2 which is to begin from November 9 as the founding members of the league.

If the reports come out true, C9 Roster will be:

Alex “⁠ALEX⁠” McMeekin

William “⁠mezii⁠” Merriman

Özgür “⁠woxic⁠” Eker

Ricky “⁠floppy⁠” Kemery

Patrick “⁠es3tag⁠” Hansen

Aleksandar “⁠kassad⁠” Trifunović (coach)