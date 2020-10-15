RCB vs KXIP Man of the Match: The captain of Kings XI Punjab was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

During the 31st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah, Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets in a chase which shouldn’t have been as tense as it ended up becoming.

Chasing a 172-run target, Punjab opening batsmen in captain Lokesh Rahul and batsman Mayank Agarwal (45) continued to put together stellar starts as their 78-run partnership kick-started the chase for the team.

Despite batting at an unusual No. 3 position, veteran batsman Chris Gayle (53) scored his 29th IPL half-century in his first match this season to register a match-winning 93-run partnership with Rahul.

RCB vs KXIP Man of the Match

Rahul, who has further solidified his position at the top of the order on the back of his 20th IPL half-century, was in the middle when Punjab gave hints of putting on display another chaotic finish. However, it was Nicholas Pooran who hit a last-ball six off Royal Challengers spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to seal the chase.

In spite of Chris Morris scoring 24 runs off the last over, 171 wasn’t enough for @RCBTweets. Even though they fell short by 20-25runs, @klrahul11 & @henrygayle made the chase look competitive in the last 15 balls. 😋 But a good win for @lionsdenkxip in the end.#RCBvKXIP — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 15, 2020

Having scored 61* (49) with the help of one four and five sixes, Rahul was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rahul, who played the anchor role when Agarwal was calling the shots, broke shackles by hitting a couple of gargantuan sixes off RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj in the 12th over.

“I don’t even have words. We knew that we had to scrap and get over the line once and that would give us the confidence. We’re a far better side than bottom of the table. Towards the end it got too close for comfort but happy that we made it,” Rahul talked about the tense finish during the post-match presentation ceremony.