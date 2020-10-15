No player in baseball has seen his star ascend this October quite as much as Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena. A relative unknown heading into the playoffs, he’s taken the AL side of the tournament by storm. He entered Game 5 of the ALCS hitting .442 with a ridiculous .907 slugging percentage.

In the fifth inning of Game 5 vs. the Astros, Arozarena went deep again.

It’s ridiculous. Arozarena wasn’t even up with the Rays until Aug. 30. Now, on a team one win away from the World Series, he’s the best hitter and it’s not really even close. He has carried this offense in the ALCS.

That home run, by the way, is the sixth of the postseason for Arozarena, which ties the record for a rookie in the playoffs. The list of rookies to hit at least four:

T1. Randy Arozarena, Rays – 6 in 2020

T1. Evan Longoria, Rays – 6 in 2008

3. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs – 5 in 2015

T4. Aaron Judge, Yankees – 4 in 2017

T4. Miguel Cabrera, Marlins – 4 in 2003

He’s going to have plenty of chances to take the record for himself, too. At a minimum, the Rays have two games left in the playoffs, and that would be if they blew a 3-0 lead and lost the ALCS. If they close things down, they’ll get at least four World Series games. Through this home run in the fifth inning of Game 5, Arozarena has hit six homers in 12 playoff games, all in the span of 50 plate appearances.

The rookie record might end up being small potatoes, too. Arozarena isn’t far off the record for a player of any level of service time.

The leaderboard for most home runs in a single postseason:

Tied for first:

Barry Bonds, Giants – 8 in 2002

Carlos Beltran, Astros – 8 in 2004

Nelson Cruz, Rangers – 8 in 2011

Tied for fourth:

Troy Glaus, Angels – 7 in 2002

B.J. Upton, Rays – 7 in 2008

Jayson Werth, Phillies – 7 in 2009

Daniel Murphy, Mets – 7 in 2015

Jose Altuve, Astros – 7 in 2017

That’s it. Those are the only eight guys ahead of Arozarena right now.