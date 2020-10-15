Getty Images



LaMelo Ball, brother of Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and son of LaVar Ball, has signed a multiyear sneaker deal with Puma. The announcement came on Wednesday as the brand looks to make the potential No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft a notable part of its team.

“I am really excited to be joining the Puma family,” Ball said, per ESPN. “I believe the brand is the perfect partner for me because Puma will allow me to just be myself. I want to be 100 percent authentic, whether that’s playing basketball or showing off my personal style, and that’s what I want to do with Puma.”

This is the second time Ball has had a signature shoe for his career. When he was 16, he had the “MB1,” which was released under his family’s Big Baller Brand. This preceded his playing career in Lithuania and New Zealand — the latter he league was where he solidified his position as a top player of the 2020 NBA Draft. LaMelo is the latest member of his family to leave BBB, as Lonzo ditched the company to become a sneaker free agent over some concerns of embezzlement from a longtime partner.

Ball now joins other notable NBA players with the brand that has been on a revitalization tour since it began signing new players to its basketball line in 2018. This includes Kyle Kuzma of the Lakers, RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks, Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns, and Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets. They have also released retro lines featuring Walt Frazier and God Shammgod.