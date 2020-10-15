Pirelli F1: Pirelli, the official F1 tyre suppliers confirm the introduction of the 2021 tyre prototype at the upcoming Portuguese Grand Prix.

The prototype tyre test will be conducted during the FP2 session at Portimao, a brand new F1 track. FIA has confirmed that the current tyres will remain unchanged for 2021, but have directed Pirelli to bring the downforce down by 10%. This will help in reducing loadings and overheating on the cars. Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola revealed the plans, speaking to Autosport.

“The target is trying to develop a tyre with a higher level of integrity. This means that we can use it at a lower pressure. This together with a reduction in downforce that is planned for next year is helping the tyre to work in a better way, and therefore reduce the overheating.”

“It cannot be a completely new product as we only have the chance to test the prototypes in Portimao, that is also a new track, and a track that’s been resurfaced.”

What does Pirelli have in store for the teams in Portimao FP2?

Isola then went on to reveal some details of how the test will go on in Portimao on Friday. Out of the three sets of tyres per constructor, one driver will race with two; the other with the third tyre option. The tests will last for 30 mins, with the test ‘blind’ for the teams, to ensure integrity.

“We are planning to bring three sets of tyres per teams, which means 30 sets of prototypes. That doesn’t mean 30 different prototypes – we will have probably something in the range of 8-10. I don’t want to give you the exact number, simply because the test is blind for the teams, and any information I release means that the teams are making calculations.

“We are going to provide the run plans to the teams. In general, they are going to run the same number of laps on both cars.”