Two of the best teams in the NFC will meet on Sunday in the premier game of Week 6, and Packers running back Jamaal Williams has already given Tom Brady and the Buccaneers some bulletin board material.

Last Thursday, Tom Brady failed to lead the Buccaneers on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter against the Bears after appearing to lose track of downs in the final minute. On 4th-and-6, Brady threw an incomplete pass to effectively end the game, but then held up four fingers, thinking he still had a fourth down play to run. Both Brady and Bucs coach Bruce Arians have denied that Brady didn’t know it was fourth down, but the video evidence makes it fairly clear.

During an appearance on Game On Wisconsin, Williams was asked if he or opposing running back Ronald Jones III had the better quarterback. Williams joked that he was pretty sure Aaron Rodgers knows “what 4th down is.”

The Packers and Bucs will play in Tampa Bay at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.