NRG have announced the signing of former T1 Academy player eeiu as their 4th member.

NRG took their step into Valorant when they signed Daps as their IGL and chet as their Coach.

Later they signed s0m from Gen.G CS:GO as their second player.

Few days back NRG signed Immortals star KOLER and now have signed their4th player in the form of former T1 Academy player eeiu.

eeiu has previous experience in CS:GO and was entirely unknown until T1 picked him up.

Although T1 Academy weren’t successful where they exited early at PULSE invitational groups and 30Bomb Summer Cup knockout stage.

They also got some good results like getting an upset win over Sentinels at PULSE Invitational.

eeiu was considered as one of the best players within the team.

Through his performances he was given a chance with the main roster when he stood in for Skadoodle at the Pop Flash Invitational.

Although T1 finished last place and also called some rounds of the tournament.

He mainly mains omen and brimstone and averaged an ACS of 231 and a K/D of 1.05.

After this signing NRG are left with only one player to fill in and it is highly speculated to be former Envy controller c4lypso.

NRG’s Roster:

Damien “daps” Steele

Sam “s0m” Oh

Yannick “KOLER” Blanchette

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Chet “Chet” Singh (Coach)