Week 6 of the 2020 NFL schedule had to be rearranged while the league continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Chiefs vs. Bills was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday Night Football but has since been moved to Monday. The Chiefs are favored by three in the latest Week 6 NFL odds from William Hill after losing as 10.5-point favorites against the Raiders last Sunday. Meanwhile, the Bears still aren’t getting much love from oddsmakers despite starting the season 4-1 with three outright wins as underdogs. Chicago is listed as a 2.5-point road underdog against the Panthers in the Week 6 NFL spreads.

The 4-0 Packers are Chicago's top competition for the NFC North and are two-point road favorites over the Buccaneers in the Week 6 NFL Vegas lines.

Top NFL predictions for Week 6

One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Ravens (-8 at William Hill) cover the spread on the road against the Eagles. Philadelphia is 1-3-1 straight-up this season and just 1-4 against the spread. The Ravens, meanwhile, have a 4-1 straight-up record with a 3-1-1 mark against the spread.

Philly has been hit hard by injuries and could be missing multiple receivers. The Eagles could be without star offensive lineman Lane Johnson as well after he hurt his ankle against Pittsburgh last week. Baltimore hasn’t been fazed playing on the road, as it has covered in six of its last seven away games. SportsLine’s model has the Ravens covering the spread well over 60 percent of the time, with the over (46.5) clearing by half-a-point.

Another one of the top Week 6 NFL picks from the model: Detroit covers comfortably as a 3.5-point road favorite in Jacksonville. The Lions should be fresh coming off a bye last week and have covered in three of the last four seasons coming out of an open week.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown just five touchdowns and one interception in his last two starts, while wide receiver Kenny Golladay should be back to 100 percent after playing 73 percent of the snaps in his Week 3 return from a hamstring injury and 82 percent of snaps in Week 4. He now faces a Jaguars pass defense that ranks 26th in passing yards allowed and last in net yards gained per pass attempt.

The model predicts that Stafford throws for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns, while Golladay catches six passes for 85 yards and a score. That’s a big reason why the model predicts that the Lions cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (54.5) hits well over 60 percent of the time.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 6

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (-9)

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers (-2.5, 44.5)

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 54.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 55.5)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-5.5)

Washington Football Team at New York Giants (-3, 43)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 51)

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles (+8, 46.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-8, 46.5)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-8, 47.5)

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2, 54)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (+3.5, 50)

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (+3)

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (+2.5, 54.5)