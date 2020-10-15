NFL: Ryan Tannehill over Patrick Mahomes? Here’s a look at a comparison between the two NFL star quarterbacks, and the stats will surprise you.

Who’s been a better starting quarterback?

How good has Ryan Tannehill been since becoming Titans starter? Tannehill Mahomes

*14 starts w/Ten *Last 14 starts 11-3 Record 11-3

3,602 Pass Yds 3,674

31/6 TD/INT 28/6

116.7 Rating 102.3 pic.twitter.com/5Lzuz2deec — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 14, 2020

Yes, stats have clearly shown how Tannehill has actually done comparatively better than the 2018 MVP. Both quarterbacks have thrown 6 interceptions, but Tannehill has 3 more touchdowns than Patrick Mahomes. The Titans quarterback has also posted a spectacular passer rating of 116.7, thus once again better than the Mahomes.

In the 2020 NFL season, the Titans have averaged 30.5 points per game, while the Chiefs averaging 29.8 points per game. Of course, it’s Patrick Mahomes we’re talking about. Perhaps the youngest most talented quarterback in the NFL. But Tannehill has been underestimated by a mile.

Tannehill outplaying Llamar Jackson?

Really? Is this really possible? Here’s a look at a few stats. In the last 17 games

Ryan Tannehill: 13-4 record, 36 touchdowns, 7 interceptions

Lamar Jackson: 15-2 record, 36 touchdowns, 8 interceptions

It is neck-to-neck in competition. Ryan Tannehill has played equally good compared to the 2019 MVP. Tannehill, being 32 years old is proving to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Tannehill has been one of the best in the redzone. Since becoming the Titan’s starter, he has an 85.5% touchdown rate in the endzone. Here’s another interesting stat that proves how good he is:

.@Titans QB Ryan Tannehill & @Packers QB Brett Favre are the only players in the last 30 seasons to complete 100% of their passes in the red zone, throw 3+ red zone TDs & rush for a red zone TD in a game. @gmfb @nflnetwork @NFLResearch #TitanUp — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) October 14, 2020

Tannehill has also been rising in Fantasy football. He threw 4 touchdowns in his last game, and recorded 30.0 fantasy points.

Patrick Mahomes has always been incredible. His side arm throwing technique, absurd throwing angles and arm strength will always be on the highlights. Similar with Lamar Jackson, his agility and rushing will become a hit on social media.

But Ryan Tannehill has stepped up his game in 2019, and he’s carrying it forward his year. Tannehill should be soon recognized for what he’s been doing. Yes, Tannehill is edging out Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackon. The stats aren’t everything, but they clearly show who is setting better numbers.