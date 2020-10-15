MOS Vs BER Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Bottom placed Alba Berlin fast running out of steam in the exhibition league.

Albeit being only in the second week of the Euroleague, Alba Berlin have already being started dismissed by many in the tournament. Its down to the side’s harrowing defence, a setup which has left the team’s ardent supporters aghast at that absurd brand of defending doled out by the club.

Shipping in over 90 points in their last two outings, the side has not only gone onto be trounced in both of them but currently has failed to register in any fixture in the league. The side has failed to get rid of the bottlenecks bogging them down defensively to persistently partake in botched showings of lacklustre defensive basketball.

It’s a predicament which this ruthless and well oiled CSKA Moscow side will be quick to pounce on come today. With two wins on the bounce, the side has not only fended off extremely well for itself but has more importantly shown that it possess a roster capable of challenging any team in the league.

MOS Vs BER Fantasy Probable Winner

Despite being riddled with COVID with the pandemic making the club its latest causality, CSKA Moscow refused to be deterred by they took o Fenerbache. The 78-77 win in overtime was a true testament to the side’s fight and character, traits which will take them to a comfortable win today.

Probable Playing 5

Team News

Antonov, Milutinov and Strelnieks are all going to be out for the Russians owing to their COVID positive reports.

CSKA Moscow

James, Hackett, Ukhov, Hilliard, Clyburn

Alba Berlin

Eriksson, Granger, Sikma, Lammers, Giffey

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: CSKA Moscow Vs Alba Berlin

Date And Time: 16th October, Friday: 10:30pm

Venue: Megasport Arena, Moscow

Best Shooter

CSKA Moscow

Alba Berlin

Best Defender

CSKA Moscow

Alba Berlin

Bygone Encounter

Fenerbache Vs CSKA Moscow: 77-78

Alba Berlin vs Anadolu Efes: 73-92

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Despite being devoid of the services of a string of regular names, a massive reason for CSKA Moscow not slipping up was due to Mike James. The point guard was present all across the field the last time around, dropping 14 points, peeling off 6 assists and raking up 5 rebounds.

Alba Berlin will see Jayson Granger be inducted in this slot of our setup. Apart form his triples, his quick break points have tried to power up an otherwise dismal attack with his ability to traverse the ball past defences leaving sides in a quandary.

Shooting Guard

Top scoring in yet another encounter for his side, Marcus Eriksson registered 13 points the last time he took to the court to see him be our shooting guard for the day,

Small Forward

Niels Giffey has a respectable 12 points to his name as well, a performance where he not only utilised his reverse scoops but lined up open triples from the edge of the circle as well.

In a tie where nothing was separating the two teams, Will Clyburn’s sensational 26 points and 6 attacking rebounds made all the difference on the day. He was solely responsible for his side’s one point win on the day, a performance which might go down as one of the best showings in the league.

Nikita Kurbanov was influential as well on the day for the side, recording 6 points and 5 rebounds to see him form the duo from CSKA Moscow.

Power Forward

Tornike Shengelia is going to absolutely love his time on the court today. Up against one of the most horrendous backlines, he’s not only going to end up with a string of points in the paint but will find it way too easy to convert the second chance points as well.

Centre

The 8 points and 4 rebounds he was a part of the last time around see Joel Bolomboy wrap up our set of picks for the imminent tie.

Star Player

A gargantuan 26 points see Clyburn be our star player for today while James is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

James, Granger, Eriksson, Clyburn, Kurbanov, Giffey, Shengelia, Joel

