MI vs KOL Fantasy Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 16 October 2020 (Abu Dhabi). The Mumbai Indians have dominated KKR in the history of IPL and they would certainly like to maintain their record and reach the top of the table.

Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians have been absolutely brilliant in the tournament and have won five of their seven games in the tournament so far. They defeated the strong Delhi side in the last game and are flying high on confidence. This side doesn’t depend on any single individual and the team is playing as a unit where some or the other player steps up in every game. The Mumbai Indians are one of the most stable teams of the tournament and are in great form as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are playing some decent cricket in the tournament but faced a heavy defeat in their last game. The action of Sunil Narine is under scrutiny and he is certainly a big miss for this side. The likes of Shubhman Gill and Eoin Morgan need to step up in batting whereas the bowlers need to take some responsibility as well. This is going to be a tough game for the Knights.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi is 168.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 10; Batting 1st Won: 6; Batting 2nd Won: 4

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Tom Banton, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russel, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Charkravarthy.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, and Kieron Pollard.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Andre Russel, Eoin Morgan, and Shubhman Gill.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders – Pat Cummins.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubhman Gill, Quinton de Kock and Jasprit Bumrah.

MI vs KOL Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Quinny is in a wonderful form and scored a brilliant half-century in the last game as well. He is hitting the ball really well at the moment and just cannot be dropped in this form.

MI vs KOL Team Batsmen

Rohit Sharma (Price 10.5) and Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit is not in a really good form but has scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament. He is a world-class player and his record against KKR is brilliant as well whereas Surya is finally getting in his groove and has scored a couple of half-centuries in the last couple of games. Both of them are brilliant T20 players.

Eoin Morgan (Price 9.5), Shubhman Gill (Price 9), and Tom Banton (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill has been the best batsman of the KKR and has been playing the anchor role quite well for his side whereas Morgan is yet to deliver his best but he is one of the best at the no.4 batting slot. Banton, on the other, flopped in the last game but he is also a world-class potential. All three of them are really good players.

MI vs KOL Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Russel has not been batting well but has been one of the best bowlers of the side at the moment. He is certainly a match-winner in his batting as well and can turn the game on his own.

MI vs KOL Team Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9), Trent Boult (Price 8.5), and Rahul Chahar (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah and Boult are bowling some lethal spells and have picked 11 wickets each till now in the tournament. Boult has been the best wicket-taker in the powerplay overs whereas Bumrah has been spitting fire at the death. Chahar, on the other hand, has picked 7 wickets in the tournament. All three of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Pat Cummins (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Cummins has just picked a couple of wickets in the tournament so far but he is hitting some fine lengths in the powerplay overs and is a world-class asset.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav

