MI vs KKR Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 32nd match of IPL 2020.

The 32nd match for the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

In the seven matches that Mumbai have played this season, they have won five and lost two to be at the second position on the points table. Kolkata, on the other hand, are at the fourth position on the back of four victories in their seven matches.

Having done significantly better against Knight Riders over the years, Indians would be confident of regaining the top position from Delhi Capitals.

KKR, who lost the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 82 runs, still have a major concern regarding playing all-rounder Sunil Narine after him being reported for suspect action.

MI vs KKR Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 26

Matches won by MI: 20

Matches won by KKR: 6

Matched played in India: 22 (MI 17, KKR 5)

Matches played in UAE: 2 (MI 1, KKR 1)

MI average score against KKR: 159

KKR average score against MI: 148

Most runs for MI: 788 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for KKR: 162 (Andre Russell)

Most wickets for MI: 11 (Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah)

Most wickets for KKR: 22 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for MI: 11 (Hardik Pandya)

Most catches for KKR: 4 (Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine)

The last time Mumbai and Kolkata locked horns against each other was in the first week of the tournament at the same venue. Chasing a 196-run target, KKR’s below par batting performance had seen them scoring 146/9 in 20 overs.

Earlier, after Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and invited MI in to bat, their captain Rohit Sharma had led from the front to score 80 (54) with the help of three fours and six sixes.