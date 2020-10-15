“Maybe we will only have 11, 12 or 13 players”- Thomas Tuchel on the state of his squad ahead of his Champions League clash next week.

The international break is always a spoilsport for all the major clubs, as many players return with some injuries which hamper the plans of the manager.

But PSG manager has a larger problem than that as he claims that he only has 11 players to deploy against Manchester United, with rest of the squad having injury issues.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe recover from their exploits with Brazil and France, while Marqinhos, Julian Draxler, Colin Dagba have emerged as major doubts.

Tuchel also confirmed the absence of Thilo Kehrer, Juan Bernat and Mauro Icardi, telling a press conference on Thursday.

“We have to take responsibility for Neymar and Kylian, who played almost 90 minutes yesterday, and the South Americans who have travelled a lot. Maybe we will only have 11, 12 or 13 players available.

“We have a bit of bad luck. Draxler and Marquinhos are doubtful for Manchester too. Colin Dagba had a positive [coronavirus test] with the U21s. In the event of a negative test, he can return to the group.

“Kehrer is injured for a few weeks. Bernat and Icardi are injured, Icardi, a week ago. It’s the internal ligament in the knee, it’s not too serious, but he will miss Nimes and Manchester.”

COVID-19 also a hindrance

Tuchel further revealed that certain players are potentially under the risk of catching COVID-19, with the rising number of cases among football players during this international break.

“Today we have Danilo back, but he has been in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo, so the medical staff wish he did not train with the group,” said Tuchel. “Verratti was injured with Italy and is in contact with our doctor now.