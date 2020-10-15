LeBron James sends heartfelt message to Kobe Bryant (News)

The Los Angeles Lakers most definitely had Kobe Bryant on their minds during their 2020 title run.
There were the “Black Mamba” jerseys they wore and won in for all but one game. There was Anthony Davis yelling “KOBE!” after a game-winner against the Nuggets. And as for fans? They chanted Bryant’s name while celebrating the championship on Sunday outside the Staples Center.
That’s the case for LeBron James as well. James followed up a recent Instagram post aimed at critics with a message to Bryant, hoping that he made the late Lakers legend proud.
Here’s what he posted late Wednesday night:
The Latest
30m
MLB 30m ago
Watch highlights of the Dodgers’ ridiculous 11-run first inning against the Braves
See all the runs from the preposterous 11-run inning from Dodgers-Braves Game 3.
1hr
2hr
13hr
14hr
MLB 14hr ago
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: NLCS Game 3 live stream, TV channel, start time, odds
The Atlanta Braves will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 tonight, the Braves took a 2-0 series lead by winning Game 2 last (…)
17hr
18hr
NFL 18hr ago
Joe Burrow’s offensive line is struggling, but his coach is most to blame for the big sack numbers
Joe Burrow is on pace for the third-highest sack total in NFL history. It’s easy to blame the offensive line but Zac Taylor hasn’t helped.
18hr
19hr
Outdoors 19hr ago
Wolf poacher lands in jail, loses hunting privileges for life
A Michigan man accused of several wildlife violations, including the poaching of 18 gray wolves, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail as (…)
19hr
More NBA