LeBron James sends heartfelt message to Kobe Bryant (News)

The Los Angeles Lakers most definitely had Kobe Bryant on their minds during their 2020 title run.

There were the “Black Mamba” jerseys they wore and won in for all but one game. There was Anthony Davis yelling “KOBE!” after a game-winner against the Nuggets. And as for fans? They chanted Bryant’s name while celebrating the championship on Sunday outside the Staples Center.

That’s the case for LeBron James as well. James followed up a recent Instagram post aimed at critics with a message to Bryant, hoping that he made the late Lakers legend proud.

Here’s what he posted late Wednesday night: