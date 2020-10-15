USATSI



The Cleveland Browns have beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers just once in the last five years, and the last time they played their AFC North rivals, they did so without star pass rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett, of course, was serving an indefinite suspension for his violent melee with quarterback Mason Rudolph during the teams’ first meeting of 2019. Now, with the Browns preparing to meet Pittsburgh in a Week 6 showdown, running back Kareem Hunt says Cleveland is out for revenge in Garrett’s name.

“This one’s for Myles,” Hunt said, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “This one’s for Cleveland. This one’s for a lot of things.”

Hunt, who has taken over as the Browns’ lead back with Nick Chubb sidelined due to a knee injury, explained to Cabot that he fostered a special bond with Garrett during 2019, when he also served a suspension for an off-field altercation during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. But the entire Browns roster, Hunt added, is behind Garrett as he prepares to face Pittsburgh for the first time since the ugly brawl that ended the rivals’ Week 11 clash last year.

“We love Myles,” he said. “We’ve got his back no matter what. He’s got ours, too.”

Despite Garrett’s infamous actions back in 2019, when he used Rudolph’s own helmet to swing at the quarterback, Hunt also defended his teammate’s ability to control his emotions, promising Garrett and the Browns have one goal on Sunday: To win.

“It takes a lot to get Myles out of his element,” Hunt said, per Cabot. “There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll keep his emotions in check. Just go play football.”