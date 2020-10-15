USATSI



It seems to be the end of the road for Kamalei Correa and the Tennessee Titans. The two sides haven’t been on the same page as of late and it culminated in Correa being listed as inactive when the team returned from a COVID-19 hiatus to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Tuesday night clash. One day later, after having been forced to watch the Titans dominate the Bills without him, Correa has apparently had enough, and wants out of Nashville. The former second-round pick has reportedly requested a trade from the Titans, per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, and the team will attempt to strike a deal to make it happen.

If Tennessee is unable to, Correa will be released into free agency. As a vested veteran with more than four years of NFL service, the linebacker will not be subject to waivers if released before the trade deadline on Nov. 3, and could sign with any team he chooses if he hits the free market. If for whatever reason the Titans don’t trade him and wait until after the trade deadline to release him, per NFL rules, he will then be subject to waivers — even as a vested veteran.

And with that, the clock is ticking for the Titans to make a move.

Correa landed in the pro ranks by way of the Baltimore Ravens, who gave him the nod as the with 42nd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with John Harbaugh before being traded to the Titans in 2018 in exchange for a 2019 sixth-rounder. Things were going well enough to see Correa sign a one-year extension in Tennessee this offseason worth $3.5 million, but the wheels fell off somewhere afterwards. He has logged only 39 defensive snaps this season, and there are a couple of reasons for the drop-off in utilization.

The first comes by way of the reserve/COVID-19 list, where Correa was placed in late September and was just activated from. That other is the presence of Jadeveon Clowney — who was signed in early September on a one-year, $12 million deal. The addition of Clowney might’ve been the writing on the wall for Correa, and now unable to get on the field in Tennessee, he wants a fresh start somewhere else.