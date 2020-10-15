John Cena marries girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private wedding. The couple went public with their relationship in March 2019.

WWE Superstar John Cena has reportedly tied the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reported that the couple were married this past Monday, October 12th, in Tampa, Florida. Wrestling News have also confirmed the news with two sources close to Cena adding that the private wedding was attended by friends and family, including some of Cena’s friends from WWE..

Mike Calta of the ‘Mike Calta show’ on 102.5 The Bone in Tampa, FL also announced the news during the last hour of his show. He even went so far as to confirm that he had seen the marriage license. However, Cena has has yet to make a public statement on the news.

Cena and Shariatzadeh first began seeing each other in February on 2019, when Cena met Shariatzadeh at a restaurant in Vancouver. The couple went public with their relationship in March 2019. It was rumored for months that the couple were engaged after Shariatzadeh was seen wearing an engagement ring.

SportsRush sends our best wishes to the happy couple!

