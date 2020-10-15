“I’m a man of my word so I’ll do it” – Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul gives confirmation of honouring the tattoo bet with Daniel Ricciardo after his podium at Nurburgring.

The much-awaited tattoo on Renault Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul is going to happen, he has confirmed. He expressed relief that he gets to choose the location and size, considering Daniel Ricciardo can be as evil as his grin. McLaren are going to be a laughter riot next season with Ricciardo teaming up with funnyman Lando Norris.

“I think he gets to choose the design and I get to choose the location and the size – because size matters. As long as I got the size, I think I can get away with pretty much any design.”

What is the story of the bet between Cyril Abiteboul and Daniel Ricciardo?

Cyril Abiteboul has also revealed the story of how the bet materialised, considering a tattoo is not his thing. The fateful event happened at Silverstone, Cyril being ‘inspired’ by Ricciardo’s own tattoo story. Little did Ricciardo know that his boss will agree to a bet wherein a podium finish would get his first-ever tattoo.

“It is not really my style. I guess that’s why I made that bet.”

“I remember that night in Silverstone last year. Daniel was showing me a new tattoo that he had and I asked him ‘How do you get there? What’s the mental journey that gets to this type of tattoo?’ He told me he was just walking in front of a tattoo place and he thought ‘Let’s do one’. I thought ‘Okay’ and I said ‘Let’s do something. If you do your podium – and it was after a few beers – I’ll do one’”

“I’m a man of my word so I’ll do it. I just need a bit of time to decide the size and the location.”

What will be the design of the Cyril Abiteboul tattoo?

DANIEL [on *that* tattoo bet with Cyril Abiteboul]: “It’s real. It’s gonna happen – probably something to do with me but with a German flavour!” #EifelGP 🇩🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/bQb1OgohHQ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 11, 2020

There is widespread speculation as to what the design be. Daniel Ricciardo has suggested the Nurburgring track map could be the chosen one. This will be apt and will add a lot of nostalgia to the entire storyline. For once, Ricciardo and Cyril have a non-race meeting to look forward to. Ricciardo sounds excited by the prospect of the tattoo, going by his words:

“It is obviously the place we did it so a little tip of the hat to something traditional in Germany. “There’s going to be a lot of brainstorming. He’s going to be excited. The first one is always a fun one. We’ll think of some things – but yeah, [it] could be this.”