“I can be better than him”- Valtteri Bottas on competing with Lewis Hamilton amidst latter’s glorious dominance in the sport.

Valtteri Bottas has remained deputy to Lewis Hamilton even though both of them have the same cars to perform every weekend, there are no doubts that Hamilton is always given the priority.

However, it can’t be denied that Hamilton is surely the better driver among the two. But Bottas feels that at his level best he can prove to be better than his teammate.

After the disappointment in Germany, Sky F1 asked Valtteri if he felt he was better than his illustrious Lewis, he replied, “Of course I have to believe that. I believe that when I’m at my best I know I can be better than him.

“But obviously, there are days that he’s better, no doubt, and overall in the last few years being his team-mate, overall he has been better.”

Most efficient partnership in Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas when compared to Hamilton’s success, the Finnish driver doesn’t stand even near in that case, as he hasn’t even won a single drivers’ championship while Hamilton is on the verge of winning the 7th.

But, the pair up between both is working well for Mercedes, as it is probably the most balanced pair in the sport, with other teams failing to satisfy the egos of both drivers all the time.

Valtteri admitted, “I don’t do politics, I just love driving, I love racing. I like fair but hard racing and that’s what I do, that’s how I’ve always raced and that’s how I’ll go on.

“I’ve been pretty pleased with my performance, especially compared to previous years. Especially my race pace has been really good so I think the performance has been there. It’s been about small details, get them right and get things to go my way as well.

“Overall performance has been pretty positive,” ventured Bottas who has won twice this year, in Austria and Russia, and lies second in the championship, albeit 69 points adrift of teammate Lewis, with six rounds remaining.