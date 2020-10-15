The Daryl Morey era in Houston is over. The general manager is leaving on his own accord after 13 years as the Rockets GM.

He has unquestionably been one of the best general managers in the NBA over the last decade and change. Sure, you can argue that maybe he didn’t have the most personal touch with his players. But it’s impossible to make a good faith argument that Morey wasn’t one of the best at his job. The numbers make that bit clear.

Just taking a look back through his 13 year tenure with the Rockets, the results are incredible.

The most impressive thing about Morey is that he’s never had to tank, yet he’s always kept a star. That’s because he’s always willing to go and get the big name no matter the cost.

1. During his tenure, the Rockets have made 77 trades. Only the 76ers have more with 78.

2. As a result, the Rockets haven’t had a single losing season during his time there.

3. The Rockets’ 61.5% winning percentage with Morey is the second best in the NBA during his time. The only team with a better percentage in that time is the Spurs.

4. Houston won an average of 50 games per season during his time with the team.

5. That’s the second best record in the NBA during that span. And, as a result, they now have the longest active playoff streak in the league with 8 consecutive trips to the postseason.

Whether it’s been because of Yao Ming, Tracy McGrady or James Harden, Morey’s teams have always found a way to rack up wins.

Of course, they’re still missing that ever-elusive NBA championship. And that matters as much as anything else here. But still, these numbers are impressive. Shouts to Morey for competing with such consistency.