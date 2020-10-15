In Genshin Impact players can use a variety of weapons including swords, catalysts, bows and claymores. Wondering which sword and weapons are the best? Read below to find out

MiHoYo have created a masterpiece in the form of Genshin Impact. The game is a break from the usual Battle Royale and shooting games in the market currently. The beautiful world of Tevyat, fighting monsters, opening chests and completing quests make the game very interesting and fun to play.

With your trusty sidekick Paimon and a sword players roam around the map and complete the story. It is often a big question in players mind which weapons to use and which weapons are the strongest. We have got you covered! Below we have curated a list of the 5 best swords in Genshin Impact.

1. Aquila Favonia –

Aquila Favonia is the best sword in Genshin Impact, this sword deals up to 48 base Attack Damage(level 1) and it passive increases ATK, HP, and Dealing DMG surrounding enemies.

2. Skyward Blade –

The second best sword in Genshin Impact is Skyward Blade, this sword has 44 base attack damage(level 1) and it passive increases Crit Rate, Movement SPD, ATK SPD, and DMG of Normal and Charge.

3. Blackliff Longsword –

Blackcliff is the third best sword in Genshin Impact, this sword has 44 base attack damage(level 1) and it passive increases ATK. This effect has maximum of 3 stack, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

4. The Alley Flash –

The Alley Flash is the Fourth best sword in Genshin Impact, this sword has 44 base attack damage (level 1) and it passive increases ATK for 6s.

5. Prototype Rancour –

Prototype Rancour is the Fifth best sword in the game, this sword has 44 Base attack damage( level 1) and it passive increase Base ATK and DEF for 6s. Max 4 stack.

With swords being used by a lot of the characters in the game, the Swords are very important. While some of the swords are available only through the games gacha mechanics, some can be forged with a blueprint at the blacksmiths.

