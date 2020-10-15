Miami Heat podcast host goes off on LeBron James post championship win following his comments on demanding respect.

With the Los Angeles Lakers clinching the 2019-20 NBA ‘Bubble’ title this past week, LeBron James has won his 4th championship and his 4th Finals MVP.

During his NBA Finals MVP acceptance speech, LeBron James said, “I want my damn respect too.” This caused NBA Twitter to go off in a frenzy as they either commended James for the comment or bombarded him with hate, claiming he “doesn’t ‘deserve’ respect”.

A Miami Heat podcast chimes in to give his 2 cents on these comments made by the 4x NBA champion.

Miami Heat podcast host insults LeBron James for saying he wants to be respected too

The comments made by James on wanting respect didn’t tread so lightly with this podcast host for the Heat Beat as he absolutely destroyed the King for it.

He started off by saying, “F—k you man. You get f—king respect. Act like you’ve been to the Finals before LeBron.”

He did eventually give James his props for being an incredible athlete but immediately divulged into spewing hate James once again by saying, “You’re the best player the world has ever seen but Jesus Christ will you just f—king take your trophy and be happy. Why do you have to be such a dick?”

Does LeBron James deserve this type of hate?

Though this podcast host did praise LeBron for his play, he did leave a plethora of hateful comments for James.

LeBron saying he wants his respect too does make sense too as ever since he has entered the league,he has been doubted and been told that he will never reach the godly expectations NBA fans have built up in their heads for him.

LeBron James has not lost a playoff series against an Eastern Conference team since 2010. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NaOBIEJkPV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 14, 2020

James has accomplished more in his NBA career than 99.99% of any player than has ever entered the NBA and still receives an inordinate amount of hate online.