England tour of Pakistan 2021: There is a slight prospect of England touring Pakistan as soon as January next year.

As a gesture to thank Pakistan for travelling to England for three Tests and as many T20Is amidst the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, England are likely to tour Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January 2021.

While there is no official confirmation as of now, a report in Times UK suggests that plans for the same are in the pipeline. Going by speculations in the media, there are chances of the ECB (England Cricket Board) sending two teams for different formats in the months to come.

Due to the rescheduling of their imminent winter season, England are likely to tour of Sri Lanka and India. While they are expected to tour Sri Lanka for a Test series which was originally scheduled to be played in March this year, the all-format tour of India might take place in the UAE due to the number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Despite the uncertainty around the both the tours, there might be a possibility that England play two different teams for as many formats in as many countries. The biggest challenge in such a situation would be following the COVID-19 protocols.

It is worth mentioning that England had fielded two separate teams during their previous home season to ensure proper execution of two separate bio-secure bubbles.

If the tour does take place, it will be the first time that any major Test playing nation would visit Pakistan since 2009. As far as England are concerned, their last visit to Pakistan was in 2005-06 for three Tests and five ODIs under Marcus Trescothick and Michael Vaughan.

In the nearest future, Zimbabwe are all set to tour Pakistan for three ODIs and as many T20Is to be played between October 30 – November 10.