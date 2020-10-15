Getty Images



The No. 1 seed Los Angeles Dodgers and the No. 2 Atlanta Braves are meeting in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series this week. Both teams completed sweeps in the NL Division Series; the Braves swept the Marlins and the Dodgers swept the Padres. Under this year’s postseason format, and because of COVID-19 concerns, every game of the NLCS will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. All games will be played on consecutive days.

The Braves are up 2-1 in the series as the Dodgers hammered Atlanta for a 15-3 win in Game 3 on Wednesday. Game 4 is set for Thursday night.

Below you’ll find the complete schedule for the Braves and Dodgers series. Do note that the official start times for select games have not yet been announced. You can stream every game on fuboTV (Try for free).

*- If necessary

The Dodgers and Braves are both entered the NLCS with undefeated 5-0 records so far in this year’s postseason. The Braves got past the Reds, while the Dodgers defeated the Brewers in the best-of-three NL Wild Card round. For the Dodgers, this is the club’s fourth trip to the NLCS in five seasons. Meanwhile, the Braves are making their first trip to the NLCS since 2001.

Expect a lot of runs to be scored in this Braves-Dodgers NLCS. During the 2020 regular season, the two clubs finished atop the leaderboard for slugging, on-base plus slugging, RBI, runs scored and home runs. Los Angeles sports a deep lineup, led by a pair of former MVPs in Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger. Atlanta’s offense is highlighted by Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr.