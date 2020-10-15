Davante Adams caused quite a stir when he was listed as a game-time decision for the Green Bay Packers a few weeks ago. Before Green Bay announced Adams was ruled out for a “Monday Night Football” contest with the Atlanta Falcons, Adams did the deed himself in a tweet revealing he was out for the game. The Packers Pro Bowl wide receiver deleted the tweet minutes later.

“Sorry fans and friends I won’t be on the field tonight,” Adams originally wrote on Twitter. “I’ve done everything I need to do and proved I’m ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys.”

With the Packers coming off a bye week, Adams returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday and is expected to make his return for Sunday’s showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Adams cleared the air regarding his controversial tweet after Green Bay’s first practice back.

“It’s not too much to read into it to say I was frustrated,” Adams said Wednesday, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Obviously, I’m a competitor. I think everybody knows that. Everybody knows what I’m about and how I play football. I don’t necessarily, obviously, understand what the club’s interest [is] and everything that goes with it.

“But being a competitor, like I said, and me being who I am and how I’m wired, even if I’m not 100%, which I said obviously at that point I felt great to play. But even if I’m not 100%, I mean, I’ve played few football games feeling 100%. So at the end of the day, a lot of that factored into the decision.”

Adams, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, finished with 14 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 victory over the Minnesota Vikings — the only full game he’s played this season. He suffered the injury in Week 2 and had to leave the game against the Detroit Lions early, and he hasn’t been on the field since.

Adams’ 30 touchdowns since the start of the 2017 season trails only DeAndre Hopkins. He also has the ninth-most catches and receiving yards during that span, becoming the go-to wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers in the process.

There’s an excellent chance Adams returns Sunday as he insisted hamstring “feels good.” The Packers have survived without Adams, but will gladly have him back in the lineup.