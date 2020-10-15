Dak Prescott was statistically exiting the Earth’s atmosphere to start the 2020 season, and he was just about to pass the moon when his season ended prematurely on Sunday — in devastating fashion. Granted, the Dallas Cowboys had mustered just a 1-3 start despite the blistering pace of Prescott’s numbers, but they were looking to turn the ship against the New York Giants in Week 5. After another slow start that saw them go down 14-3 in the first quarter, Prescott rallied back from an early pick-six to give the Cowboys a 24-20 lead at the half, but he was lost for the season when he attempted to scramble into the red zone late in the third quarter.

Prescott’s right ankle got caught between the turf at AT&T Stadium and defensive back Logan Ryan, and the rest is history. The two-time Pro Bowler was carted off to an ambulance and transported to a local hospital for surgery, putting him on a 4-6 month recovery that’s expected to see him return in late April or early May, per owner Jerry Jones. And it sounds like he’s already champing at the bit to pen his comeback story.

“Forever thankful for all the love and support I’ve received,” Prescott said, via Instagram post. “I’ll be back stronger and better. Thank you all.”

There has been an outpouring of sympathy and well wishes for the 27-year-old, with no shortage of it coming out of Dallas.

Prescott posted a second, more expressive message to give Cowboys and NFL fans the full weight of his gratitude for the love.

Prescott leaves the 2020 season having been on pace to obliterate the league’s single season pass record set by Peyton Manning, and by roughly 1,400 passing yards. He’ll instead get to work on his road to 2021, and Andy Dalton will man the ship in his absence.

Prescott entered the 2020 season on a $31.4 million franchise tag after the former fourth-round pick and the Cowboys again failed to come to terms on a multiyear deal in 2020, making it his second consecutive contract year with the club. The current state of affairs regarding his health has “absolutely not” deterred the team from their goal of revisiting talks as soon as the regular season is over, per team exec Stephen Jones. That’s a sentiment echoed in comments from Jerry Jones himself, who continues to hammer home the expectation Prescott will not only return to full health, but that he’ll do so in a Cowboys uniform.

The latter noted the team would be more “judicious” in how they expose Prescott to hits going forward, but knowing Prescott, there’s only one way to play the game — the way that gives the Cowboys the best chance to land a win. It’s the sort of drive that’s made him the face of the franchise and already one of the best in team history.

Having lost his mother to colon cancer several years back, and with his brother Jace taking his own life just this past April, and being no stranger to doubters who erroneously predicted he wasn’t good enough to lead Mississippi State and now the Cowboys, the book on Prescott’s life is filled with perseverance in overcoming adversity.

In this latest chapter, he promises a lot more of the three tenets that fuel his greatness: faith, fight and finish.