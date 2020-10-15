Dana White’s “either take it or Leave it” approach saw a positive output as Conor McGregor accepts the proposed January 23, 2021 date to fight Dustin Poirier.

Minutes after Dana White revealed that UFC has offered Conor McGregor a date of his own, and no space is available in 2020 for initiating Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier, it turns out the Notorious one has accepted January 23, 2021 as the date at which he will fight Dustin Poirier.

Earlier, Conor McGregor did claimed that he is ready to fight, but will only do so in 2020. However, now it seems UFC has been able to persuade him to accept next year’s date.

Conor McGregor’s Twitter Post

The Mystic man took to Twitter to inform that he is on board with the offered date, and evidently suggested the venue of the fight as well.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

Though him entering the Octagon again might send thrills and chills all around, but apparently his major objective is to get back in the boxing arena to fight Manny Pacquiao. According to Dustin Poirier, McGregor’s sudden interest in a fight with him also has to do with Pacquiao, as he wants to prepare for his boxing match via an MMA bout, and since Manny has a southpaw stance, he probably wants an in-ring practice with an opponent of similar character, which in this case would be him (Poirier). The Diamond’s speculation turned out to be true, when the Irishman accepted that this is exactly his ultimate motive behind pushing for a fight with Dustin.

Correct. Southpaw box style. Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation.

It’s not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again.

Just want to keep sharp guys, that’s all. It’s only fair. https://t.co/PnjHb4VP9j — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 13, 2020

Now, since the answer to Dana White’s raised up question is clear, only time will tell whether the path is also clear for the rematch or still some room left for more drama.

