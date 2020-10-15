Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta PC Requirements: The latest edition of Call of Duty Black Ops is Cold War and the Beta version is almost here.

The PC beta version for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is almost here. For those who have pre-ordered the game, you can download the Beta version on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. ET. For all other, the open Beta for all players will begin on Oct. 17. For those who want it, you can download the Beta from this website.

Check out the minimum and recommended Specs for the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta experience on PC here: https://t.co/Oq9VGHo2x8 pic.twitter.com/3JdFZGvvhY — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 14, 2020

If you have not pre-ordered it, you can still manage to get early-access. All you have to do is get on Twitch and check out streams which are labelled ‘Drops Enabled’. After completing 4 hours of watching, you will get access to the Beta.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta PC System Requirements

Below, you can find the minimum spec which Treyarch recommends to get the best experience from CoD Black Ops Cold War Beta. You can also find the recommended specs, which will let you play on a higher setting tool.

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS COLD WAR MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent.

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950.

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS COLD WAR RECOMMENDED SPECS

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 Super 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Requires DirectX 12 compatible system