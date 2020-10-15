The Milwaukee Bucks got off to a brilliant start last season, and at one point before the shutdown were on pace to join the vaunted 70-win club. But they never looked right inside the bubble, and crashed out of the playoffs in the second round, losing to the Miami Heat in five games.

Now, after two straight early exits from the postseason, and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s looming free agency, the Bucks have a huge offseason ahead of them. If they want to convince the back-to-back MVP to re-sign in Milwaukee, they’re going to have to make some moves that prove they’re willing to do whatever it takes to win a title.

On that front, the rumors have already started, and one target they’re apparently after is Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

An expected strong suitor for Kings restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic: The Milwaukee Bucks, sources said. Milwaukee will pursue additional playmaking and shooting this offseason to bolster the roster around their two-time MVP, Antetokounmpo, and All-Star Khris Middleton.

Bogdanovic is coming off his best season with the Kings, where he put up 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, and shot 37.2 percent from 3-point land. He can play both on and off the ball, and that versatility is exactly what the Bucks need around Giannis. While they have a solid supporting cast, too many of their role players are specialists, which makes them easier to defend in the playoffs. A 40.7 percent 3-point shooter on catch-and-shoot opportunities last season, Bogdanovic would not only excel as a floor spacer, but could also create opportunities for himself and others, making the Bucks’ offensive attack less predictable.

While it’s clear he would be a perfect addition to Milwaukee’s roster, figuring out how to acquire him is a different story. For one, the 28-year-old is a restricted free agent this offseason, and is expected to have a number of suitors in what is a pretty weak free agent class. And even if there’s been some whispers that Bogdanovic is unhappy in his role as a reserve, the Kings will have the ability to match any offer that comes his way.

With no cap space, the Bucks will be limited to using exceptions and minimum contracts to sign players, and there’s no way they’re getting Bogdanovic through either of those options considering he turned down the Kings’ four-year, $52 million extension offer prior to last season. So then you’re looking at figuring out a sign-and-trade, which brings its own set of obstacles in a normal offseason, let alone this pandemic reality where the cap for next season hasn’t even been set. One positive for the Bucks is that they have a number of players signed to mid-size contracts, which makes it easier to match money in any potential trade. But again, that’s assuming the Kings are willing to even talk about a Bogdanovic sign-and-trade.

In short, Bogdanovic would be awesome on the Bucks, but fans in Milwaukee shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet.