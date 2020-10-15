Week 6 of the NFL season is here with no game on Thursday night, but plenty of action on Sunday and Monday.

That means it’s time for you to lock in your survivor pool (or knockout pool or whatever you call it) pick for this week and continue on and avoid elimination. So we decided it’s time to give you some help with that by ranking the five best teams to target, while trying to factor in those leagues that require you to only use a squad once per season.

Here’s who you should be considering ahead of Week 6 in descending order:

5

Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Browns)



(AP Foto/Don Wright)

Are you feeling lucky? Are you SURE the Steelers will beat a Browns team that’s proven to be tougher than you thought on defense and which runs the ball really well? We are in our weekly picks against the spread, but for these purposes, it’s too risky for me.

4

New England Patriots (vs. Denver Broncos)



Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If Cam Newton is back, this is one to consider for sure, even if Drew Lock is back for the Broncos. There are probably better matchups, and maybe you save them for Week 9 when they visit the Jets.

3

Baltimore Ravens (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)



(AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

The only thing I’m slightly worried about is the Ravens’ offense not looking like it did last year. But given how the defense has clamped down, I don’t see how Carson Wentz thrives.

2

Indianapolis Colts (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)



Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, they just lost to the Browns (who are feisty) and had a Week 1 loss to the Jaguars (who are not). But there’s no way this defense allows Joe Burrow to do much … right? I like this pick, but in 2020, the strategy is probably …

1

Miami Dolphins (vs. New York Jets)



(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

… Pick whoever’s playing the Jets! You have to love what this team did to the Niners last week, and the Jets are starting Joe Flacco again.