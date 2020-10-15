BAR Vs PAN Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Barcelona get off to a reasonably strong start in the marquee league.

They might have been the most sparkling of sides in the Euroleague 2020-21 at the moment but Barcelona have still managed to show what they are capable of. With two wins from three ties, the side which finds itself in 7th place has shown why it has the calibre to throw a challenge for the prestigious title.

The side took on a familiar opponent the last time around. Up against countrymen Valencia, Barcelona’s knowhow of their opponents strong and weak points massively worked in their favour on the day with the side capitalising on its knowledge to just about squirm through to a 71-66 win.

Athens though weren’t quite so lucky. They partook in a similar edge of the seat thriller when they squared off against Olympiacos but unlike Barcelona, they found themselves on the wrong side of the result as they stumbled to a 78-71 defeat on the day.

BAR Vs PAN Fantasy Probable Winner

The defeat leaves Athens with the one win and defeat apiece from their opening couple of results. While both the games have seen the side match its opponent on every level, the closely contested nature of both these ties don’t bode well for the team ahead of this scrimmage.

The defensive side of the game has hurt Athens and will today as well to see them being putdown for a second game on the spin.

Probable Playing 5

Barcelona

Davies, Mirotic, Higgins, Abrines, Hanga

Athens

Foster, Nedovic, Auguste, White, Bentil

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Barcelona Vs Athens

Date And Time: 16th October, Friday: 12:30am

Venue: Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona

Best Shooter

Barcelona

Athens

Best Defender

Barcelona

Athens

Bygone Encounter

Valencia Vs Barcelona: 66-71

Athens Vs Olympiacos: 71-78

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Nick Calathes is turning out to be the foundation of everything that has clicked for Barcelona in attack. The point guard has been crucial to the side’s aspiration of raking up the points, someone who has not only delivered from the deep but has more importantly set up points for his counterparts as well.

Shooting Guard

And he’s formed a daunting and lethal partnership alongside Alex Abrines who went for 11 points the last time he stepped out in the middle. The two have not only complimented each other but have more importantly opened the zone for each by attracting defenders to themselves.

Small Forward

Adam Hanga joins up with the two after his well rounded performance against Valencia. He might have waned when dropping the baskets but he was influential everywhere elsewhere to pull 5 boards and 6 dimes on the day.

Paired alongside him is Rolands Smits whose endeavours translated into a game winning performance against Valencia. He exploded for 15 points and 7 rebounds on the day, cantering his way into both attack and defence to make him a must have pick for us today.

Athens on the other hand finally feature their first name with Ioannis Papaetrou earning his way into our setup. His 16 points, 3 dimes and 8 boards saw his side stay in the clash right till the culminating stages, a performance which saw him earn the plaudits of his counterparts.

Power Forward

Marcus Foster was able to utilise his ball handling abilities and make the most of his handles to come up with 10 points in the same affair to see him link up with Ioannis.

Centre

If Athens are to have the slightest of chances of pulling off a win today, Georgios Papagiannis will need to be at his tenacious best. He was responsible for 6 points and 7 rebounds in his bygone encounter, a performance which saw him take centrestage in both the paints.

Barcelona on the other hand see Brandon Davies make an advent into our setup after his 11 point showing the last time around.

Star Player

His wholesome 14 points and 5 boards see Nick be our star player while Abrines is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Nick, Abrines, Hanga, Smits, Ioannis, Foster, Davies, Georgios

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.