Grant Halverson/Getty Images



If you’re Derek Carr, you were feeling pretty good about yourself coming out of Week 5. You tossed three touchdowns en-route to the Raiders stunning the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and have Las Vegas at 3-2 entering your bye. While all that still remains, the veteran quarterback does find himself on the wrong end of one of the more rare turns of events that we’ve seen in the NFL from a statistical standpoint. Of course, oddities are par for the course nowadays. During a week where we had Tuesday Night Football instead of Thursday Night Football and during a year where the entire planet has been flipped upside down, it seems only fitting that we see an odd shakeup atop the quarterback leaderboards on a day where zero (!) games were actually played.

On Thursday, the NFL corrected a stat from the Panthers-Falcons game in Week 5. Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had been given an incompletion on a play when a penalty should have nullified it. With that not fixed, Bridgewater’s completion percentage now goes up from 73 to 73.4. Now, I know what you’re thinking: So? Well, as small of a fraction as that may be, that correction has now thrust Bridgewater over Carr (73.1 completion percentage) for the NFL lead through five weeks.

Again, we’re essentially splitting hairs, but this rare flip for a top mark in the league at the most important position is notable especially when neither quarterback has taken a meaningful snap on the day it occurred.

It also further highlights the strong first season that Bridgewater is having with the Panthers after signing a three-year, $63 million contract with the club last offseason. Through five games, Bridgewater is not only on pace for the league-lead in completion percentage but also is looking at 4,672 yards passing which would shatter his career-best (3,231 yards in 2015).

“This is Teddy Bridgewater’s offense,” offensive coordinator Joe Brady told reporters on Thursday. “Everything that we’ve done has been around things that he feels like he can have success and has answers. … It’s ‘How can Teddy Bridgewater and the Carolina Panthers offense have success?’ and it’s all his show and we roll forward with it. “

Will Derek Carr lose much sleep over losing his top spot during a day where the entire league is either practicing or on a bye? Did he even notice? Probably not. Still, the Raiders quarterback can no longer call himself the most accurate quarterback in the NFL today. That title belongs to Bridgewater, who’ll take that league-leading mark and put it to the test against a Chicago Bears secondary that is allowing a league-low 57.4 completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks this season.