Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st If the Jets continue to play like they have in the first five weeks, the draft will begin at No. 2 overall after Gang Green picks Lawrence.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Andrew Thomas has had a nightmarish start to his NFL career. Let’s not call him a bust yet though. He needs to get stronger. But with Sewell on the board, I don’t think Giants management would be against flipping Thomas to right tackle in 2021.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd Dwayne Haskins went from 300-yard performance to third string, and there’s even some thought he’ll get traded before the deadline. Things have escalated quickly in Washington. Ron Rivera will get an opportunity to pick his quarterback of the future, and Fields is the most gifted quarterback in this class after Lawrence.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

5th Keelan Cole, Chris Conley, and Dede Westbrook are free agents after 2020, and Waddle has been the most dynamic wideout in college football to begin the year.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd Giving Joe Burrow opportunity to actually scan the field for more than a second before pressure mounts would be a good idea for the Bengals. Davis is the consensus top guard in the country.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st It’s been ages since the Falcons had a top-end pass rush, and Rousseau has All-Pro upside given his towering frame and freaky athleticism.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st This pick just seems right, as we’ve seen the Dolphins are becoming a team on the rise offensively. It’s their defense that probably needs more talent before they can become a contender. Parsons is on the odds-on favorite to be the first linebacker off the board.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

2nd Length and high-caliber instincts would be the trademarks of Denver’s starting cornerbacks if this Surtain is the team’s selection in April. He’d pair nicely with Michael Ojemudia.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st The Dolphins must like what they’ve seen from Devante Parker and Preston Williams this year, yet could use more firepower for the start of the Tua Tagovailoa era. Home-run selection here with Chase.

Minnesota • Soph • 6’2″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

2nd Given Matt Patricia’s tenuous grasp on the head coaching job in Detroit, it’s difficult to pinpoint what the Lions will do in the first round in 2021. But their receiver position could be in the state of flux with most of their rostered pass catchers set to hit free agency.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’3″ / 305 lbs It looks like the Chargers might have drafted a dandy in Justin Herbert. The offensive line, while banged up right now, is still not good. Slater is a technically proficient pass-blocking specialist.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

1st More defensive back help for Minnesota, and it’s desperately needed. Farley is sound athlete with the ability to thrive in man or zone.

Alabama • Sr • 6’6″ / 312 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

41st POSITION RNK

10th The positional value is just too good to pass up here for Carolina, one of the league’s most surprising clubs through five weeks. Leatherwood’s play has been squeaky clean this season at left tackle.



Trey Lance



QB

North Dakota State • Soph • 6’4″ / 226 lbs What better situation for Lance to fall into than running Kyle Shanahan’s play-action, YAC-predicated, QB-friendly offense?

Florida • Jr • 6’6″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st As every day goes by, it seems less likely Zach Ertz’s future will be in Philadelphia. The logical replacement for him is Pitts, the biggest phenom at tight end in college right now.

Alabama • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

1st The Raiders could really use some more juice on the interior. And Barmore has a well-developed arsenal of pass-rushing moves.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd The Cowboys are immensely banged up on the offensive line, but this pick isn’t made simply with that in mind. It’s just that Smith is an NFL-ready interior blocker, and Dallas’ once-vaunted front needs more talent at guard.

Texas • Jr • 6’7″ / 309 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

26th POSITION RNK

5th The Bears’ offensive line is kind of patchwork this season, and Cosmi’s balanced pass protection would be a welcomed addition for the long-term.

Washington • Jr • 6’3″ / 293 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

3rd Arizona has to get sturdier on the defensive line and create more push — it can’t be the Chandler Jones show forever. Onwuzurike can thrive in three-man fronts and disrupt from any position.

Alabama • Sr • 6’3″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

2nd The Browns have a weak spot at linebacker, although Mack Wilson has given solid dividends early in his career. Moses has range, can shed blocks, and is capable in coverage but at his best flying downhill.

Georgia • Soph • 6’2″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

47th POSITION RNK

6th Campbell has the size and athletic gifts to go in Round 1, and he’d be a perfect complement to the uber-athletic Adoree Jackson in Tennessee.

Miami (FL) • Jr • 6’3″ / 245 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

52nd POSITION RNK

3rd Jordan looks like another first-round caliber tight end with serious receiving ability. If Cam Newton is to be the long-term quarterback in New England, the Patriots will want to invest in a pure pass-catching tight end. That’s Jordan.

Purdue • Soph • 5’9″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd It’s mostly due to injury, but the Colts receiver group needs a jolt of electricity. Moore was absolutely ridiculous as a true freshman in 2018. He’s a chunk play waiting to happen.

Clemson • Jr • 6’5″ / 335 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

50th POSITION RNK

12th Carman is a mammoth left tackle with noticeably balanced style of play. The Jaguars have to fortify the offensive line for Gardner Minshew or whoever is taking snaps in Jacksonville next year.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd Shaq Barrett is playing on the franchise tag, and Jason Pierre-Paul is 31. Jones is long and has a first-round toolbox of pass-rushing moves.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

28th POSITION RNK

3rd The Steelers must get younger in their secondary, and this would be even more of a home-run pick if Mike Hilton isn’t re-signed this offseason.

Missouri • Jr • 6’0″ / 232 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

3rd With Matt Milano set to hit free agency and Tremaine Edmunds yet to take a step forward, this would be a logical pick for Buffalo.

BYU • Soph • 6’3″ / 203 lbs Going Wilson over Kyle Trask here simply because Wilson provides more creativity outside of structure as a quarterback.

Oregon • Jr • 6’1″ / 201 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

3rd Holland, in a pure free safety role next to Darnell Savage, would be an awesome, young safety pairing in Green Bay for the long haul.

Penn State • Jr • 6’5″ / 259 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

2nd More firepower for the Chiefs with Freiermuth, who’s shown Travis Kelce-type flashes during his time at Penn State.

Oklahoma State • Sr • 6’0″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

62nd POSITION RNK

9th Wallace has game-breaking speed and acceleration off the snap. Exquisite pairing with Lawrence for the Jets.