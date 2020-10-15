If the Jets continue to play like they have in the first five weeks, the draft will begin at No. 2 overall after Gang Green picks Lawrence.
Oregon
• Jr
• 6’6″
/ 330 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Andrew Thomas has had a nightmarish start to his NFL career. Let’s not call him a bust yet though. He needs to get stronger. But with Sewell on the board, I don’t think Giants management would be against flipping Thomas to right tackle in 2021.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 228 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Dwayne Haskins went from 300-yard performance to third string, and there’s even some thought he’ll get traded before the deadline. Things have escalated quickly in Washington. Ron Rivera will get an opportunity to pick his quarterback of the future, and Fields is the most gifted quarterback in this class after Lawrence.
Alabama
• Jr
• 5’10”
/ 182 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
Keelan Cole, Chris Conley, and Dede Westbrook are free agents after 2020, and Waddle has been the most dynamic wideout in college football to begin the year.
Ohio State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 313 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Giving Joe Burrow opportunity to actually scan the field for more than a second before pressure mounts would be a good idea for the Bengals. Davis is the consensus top guard in the country.
Miami (FL)
• Soph
• 6’7″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
It’s been ages since the Falcons had a top-end pass rush, and Rousseau has All-Pro upside given his towering frame and freaky athleticism.
Penn State
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 244 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
This pick just seems right, as we’ve seen the Dolphins are becoming a team on the rise offensively. It’s their defense that probably needs more talent before they can become a contender. Parsons is on the odds-on favorite to be the first linebacker off the board.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 203 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Length and high-caliber instincts would be the trademarks of Denver’s starting cornerbacks if this Surtain is the team’s selection in April. He’d pair nicely with Michael Ojemudia.
LSU
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins must like what they’ve seen from Devante Parker and Preston Williams this year, yet could use more firepower for the start of the Tua Tagovailoa era. Home-run selection here with Chase.
Minnesota
• Soph
• 6’2″
/ 210 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Given Matt Patricia’s tenuous grasp on the head coaching job in Detroit, it’s difficult to pinpoint what the Lions will do in the first round in 2021. But their receiver position could be in the state of flux with most of their rostered pass catchers set to hit free agency.
Northwestern
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 305 lbs
It looks like the Chargers might have drafted a dandy in Justin Herbert. The offensive line, while banged up right now, is still not good. Slater is a technically proficient pass-blocking specialist.
Virginia Tech
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 207 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
More defensive back help for Minnesota, and it’s desperately needed. Farley is sound athlete with the ability to thrive in man or zone.
Alabama
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 312 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
10th
The positional value is just too good to pass up here for Carolina, one of the league’s most surprising clubs through five weeks. Leatherwood’s play has been squeaky clean this season at left tackle.
Trey Lance
QB
North Dakota State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 226 lbs
What better situation for Lance to fall into than running Kyle Shanahan’s play-action, YAC-predicated, QB-friendly offense?
Florida
• Jr
• 6’6″
/ 240 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
As every day goes by, it seems less likely Zach Ertz’s future will be in Philadelphia. The logical replacement for him is Pitts, the biggest phenom at tight end in college right now.
Alabama
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 310 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders could really use some more juice on the interior. And Barmore has a well-developed arsenal of pass-rushing moves.
Tennessee
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 330 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Cowboys are immensely banged up on the offensive line, but this pick isn’t made simply with that in mind. It’s just that Smith is an NFL-ready interior blocker, and Dallas’ once-vaunted front needs more talent at guard.
Texas
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 309 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Bears’ offensive line is kind of patchwork this season, and Cosmi’s balanced pass protection would be a welcomed addition for the long-term.
Washington
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 293 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Arizona has to get sturdier on the defensive line and create more push — it can’t be the Chandler Jones show forever. Onwuzurike can thrive in three-man fronts and disrupt from any position.
Alabama
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 240 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Browns have a weak spot at linebacker, although Mack Wilson has given solid dividends early in his career. Moses has range, can shed blocks, and is capable in coverage but at his best flying downhill.
Georgia
• Soph
• 6’2″
/ 185 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
6th
Campbell has the size and athletic gifts to go in Round 1, and he’d be a perfect complement to the uber-athletic Adoree Jackson in Tennessee.
Miami (FL)
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 245 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jordan looks like another first-round caliber tight end with serious receiving ability. If Cam Newton is to be the long-term quarterback in New England, the Patriots will want to invest in a pure pass-catching tight end. That’s Jordan.
Purdue
• Soph
• 5’9″
/ 180 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
It’s mostly due to injury, but the Colts receiver group needs a jolt of electricity. Moore was absolutely ridiculous as a true freshman in 2018. He’s a chunk play waiting to happen.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 335 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
12th
Carman is a mammoth left tackle with noticeably balanced style of play. The Jaguars have to fortify the offensive line for Gardner Minshew or whoever is taking snaps in Jacksonville next year.
Pittsburgh
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 260 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Shaq Barrett is playing on the franchise tag, and Jason Pierre-Paul is 31. Jones is long and has a first-round toolbox of pass-rushing moves.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Steelers must get younger in their secondary, and this would be even more of a home-run pick if Mike Hilton isn’t re-signed this offseason.
Missouri
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 232 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With Matt Milano set to hit free agency and Tremaine Edmunds yet to take a step forward, this would be a logical pick for Buffalo.
BYU
• Soph
• 6’3″
/ 203 lbs
Going Wilson over Kyle Trask here simply because Wilson provides more creativity outside of structure as a quarterback.
Oregon
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 201 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Holland, in a pure free safety role next to Darnell Savage, would be an awesome, young safety pairing in Green Bay for the long haul.
Penn State
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 259 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
More firepower for the Chiefs with Freiermuth, who’s shown Travis Kelce-type flashes during his time at Penn State.
Oklahoma State
• Sr
• 6’0″
/ 185 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
9th
Wallace has game-breaking speed and acceleration off the snap. Exquisite pairing with Lawrence for the Jets.
Oklahoma
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 307 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
8th
While far from a perfect prospect at this juncture, Humphrey would be an instant starter at center in Baltimore in 2021.