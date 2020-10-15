Clemson

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK

1st

POSITION RNK

1st

If the Jets continue to play like they have in the first five weeks, the draft will begin at No. 2 overall after Gang Green picks Lawrence.

Oregon

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 330 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK

2nd

POSITION RNK

1st

Andrew Thomas has had a nightmarish start to his NFL career. Let’s not call him a bust yet though. He needs to get stronger. But with Sewell on the board, I don’t think Giants management would be against flipping Thomas to right tackle in 2021.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 228 lbs

Projected Team

Washington
PROSPECT RNK

5th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Dwayne Haskins went from 300-yard performance to third string, and there’s even some thought he’ll get traded before the deadline. Things have escalated quickly in Washington. Ron Rivera will get an opportunity to pick his quarterback of the future, and Fields is the most gifted quarterback in this class after Lawrence.

Alabama

• Jr

• 5’10”

/ 182 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK

16th

POSITION RNK

5th

Keelan Cole, Chris Conley, and Dede Westbrook are free agents after 2020, and Waddle has been the most dynamic wideout in college football to begin the year.

Ohio State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 313 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK

10th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Giving Joe Burrow opportunity to actually scan the field for more than a second before pressure mounts would be a good idea for the Bengals. Davis is the consensus top guard in the country.

Miami (FL)

• Soph

• 6’7″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK

12th

POSITION RNK

1st

It’s been ages since the Falcons had a top-end pass rush, and Rousseau has All-Pro upside given his towering frame and freaky athleticism.

Penn State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 244 lbs

Projected Team

Miami
PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK

1st

This pick just seems right, as we’ve seen the Dolphins are becoming a team on the rise offensively. It’s their defense that probably needs more talent before they can become a contender. Parsons is on the odds-on favorite to be the first linebacker off the board.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 203 lbs

Projected Team

Denver
PROSPECT RNK

11th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Length and high-caliber instincts would be the trademarks of Denver’s starting cornerbacks if this Surtain is the team’s selection in April. He’d pair nicely with Michael Ojemudia.

LSU

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Miami
PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

1st

The Dolphins must like what they’ve seen from Devante Parker and Preston Williams this year, yet could use more firepower for the start of the Tua Tagovailoa era. Home-run selection here with Chase.

Minnesota

• Soph

• 6’2″

/ 210 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit
PROSPECT RNK

7th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Given Matt Patricia’s tenuous grasp on the head coaching job in Detroit, it’s difficult to pinpoint what the Lions will do in the first round in 2021. But their receiver position could be in the state of flux with most of their rostered pass catchers set to hit free agency.

Northwestern

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 305 lbs

It looks like the Chargers might have drafted a dandy in Justin Herbert. The offensive line, while banged up right now, is still not good. Slater is a technically proficient pass-blocking specialist.

Virginia Tech

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 207 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK

8th

POSITION RNK

1st

More defensive back help for Minnesota, and it’s desperately needed. Farley is sound athlete with the ability to thrive in man or zone.

Alabama

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 312 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina
PROSPECT RNK

41st

POSITION RNK

10th

The positional value is just too good to pass up here for Carolina, one of the league’s most surprising clubs through five weeks. Leatherwood’s play has been squeaky clean this season at left tackle.


Trey Lance


QB

North Dakota State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 226 lbs

What better situation for Lance to fall into than running Kyle Shanahan’s play-action, YAC-predicated, QB-friendly offense?

Florida

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 240 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK

13th

POSITION RNK

1st

As every day goes by, it seems less likely Zach Ertz’s future will be in Philadelphia. The logical replacement for him is Pitts, the biggest phenom at tight end in college right now.

Alabama

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 310 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK

15th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Raiders could really use some more juice on the interior. And Barmore has a well-developed arsenal of pass-rushing moves.

Tennessee

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 330 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas
PROSPECT RNK

23rd

POSITION RNK

3rd

The Cowboys are immensely banged up on the offensive line, but this pick isn’t made simply with that in mind. It’s just that Smith is an NFL-ready interior blocker, and Dallas’ once-vaunted front needs more talent at guard.

Texas

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 309 lbs

Projected Team

Chicago
PROSPECT RNK

26th

POSITION RNK

5th

The Bears’ offensive line is kind of patchwork this season, and Cosmi’s balanced pass protection would be a welcomed addition for the long-term.

Washington

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 293 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona
PROSPECT RNK

32nd

POSITION RNK

3rd

Arizona has to get sturdier on the defensive line and create more push — it can’t be the Chandler Jones show forever. Onwuzurike can thrive in three-man fronts and disrupt from any position.

Alabama

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 240 lbs

Projected Team

Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK

18th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Browns have a weak spot at linebacker, although Mack Wilson has given solid dividends early in his career. Moses has range, can shed blocks, and is capable in coverage but at his best flying downhill.

Georgia

• Soph

• 6’2″

/ 185 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK

47th

POSITION RNK

6th

Campbell has the size and athletic gifts to go in Round 1, and he’d be a perfect complement to the uber-athletic Adoree Jackson in Tennessee.

Miami (FL)

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 245 lbs

Projected Team

New England
PROSPECT RNK

52nd

POSITION RNK

3rd

Jordan looks like another first-round caliber tight end with serious receiving ability. If Cam Newton is to be the long-term quarterback in New England, the Patriots will want to invest in a pure pass-catching tight end. That’s Jordan.

Purdue

• Soph

• 5’9″

/ 180 lbs

Projected Team

Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK

9th

POSITION RNK

3rd

It’s mostly due to injury, but the Colts receiver group needs a jolt of electricity. Moore was absolutely ridiculous as a true freshman in 2018. He’s a chunk play waiting to happen.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 335 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK

50th

POSITION RNK

12th

Carman is a mammoth left tackle with noticeably balanced style of play. The Jaguars have to fortify the offensive line for Gardner Minshew or whoever is taking snaps in Jacksonville next year.

Pittsburgh

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 260 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK

19th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Shaq Barrett is playing on the franchise tag, and Jason Pierre-Paul is 31. Jones is long and has a first-round toolbox of pass-rushing moves.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK

28th

POSITION RNK

3rd

The Steelers must get younger in their secondary, and this would be even more of a home-run pick if Mike Hilton isn’t re-signed this offseason.

Missouri

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 232 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK

24th

POSITION RNK

3rd

With Matt Milano set to hit free agency and Tremaine Edmunds yet to take a step forward, this would be a logical pick for Buffalo.

BYU

• Soph

• 6’3″

/ 203 lbs

Going Wilson over Kyle Trask here simply because Wilson provides more creativity outside of structure as a quarterback.

Oregon

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 201 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK

24th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Holland, in a pure free safety role next to Darnell Savage, would be an awesome, young safety pairing in Green Bay for the long haul.

Penn State

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 259 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK

17th

POSITION RNK

2nd

More firepower for the Chiefs with Freiermuth, who’s shown Travis Kelce-type flashes during his time at Penn State.

Oklahoma State

• Sr

• 6’0″

/ 185 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK

62nd

POSITION RNK

9th

Wallace has game-breaking speed and acceleration off the snap. Exquisite pairing with Lawrence for the Jets.

Oklahoma

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 307 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK

39th

POSITION RNK

8th

While far from a perfect prospect at this juncture, Humphrey would be an instant starter at center in Baltimore in 2021.

