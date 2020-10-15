The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in Game 4 of the 2020 National League Championship Series on Thursday evening. The Dodgers bludgeoned the Braves by a 15-3 margin in Game 2, though Los Angeles still trails 2-1 in the series. Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to start for the Dodgers, with Bryse Wilson on the bump for Atlanta.

First pitch is at 8:08 p.m. ET in Arlington. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the -216 favorite, up from the opener. The over-under, or total number of runs expected, is nine in the latest Braves vs. Dodgers odds.

Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Braves vs. Dodgers:

Braves vs. Dodgers money line: Dodgers -216, Braves +196

Braves vs. Dodgers over-under: 9 runs

Braves vs. Dodgers spread: Dodgers -1.5

ATL: The Braves are 7-1 in the playoffs

LAD: The Dodgers are 10-2 in the last 12 games

Why you should back the Braves

The pitching matchup isn’t ideal for Atlanta in this matchup, with the 22-year-old Wilson making his first career playoff start. However, Wilson was at his best late in the 2020 regular season, allowing only one run in his final two starts. From there, Atlanta has one of the best bullpens in baseball, finishing fourth in bullpen ERA at 3.50 during the regular season.

The Braves were also able to save their big arms out of the bullpen because of the lopsided nature of Game 3, leaving Brian Snitker with myriad options to attempt to slow the Dodgers. Offensively, Atlanta is tremendous, leading MLB in on-base percentage (.349), doubles (130) and slugging percentage (.483) during the regular season. The Braves were also a top-two team, trailing only the Dodgers, in home runs (103) and runs scored (348), and Atlanta is fully capable of putting up crooked numbers at any moment.

Why you should back the Dodgers

Though Kershaw has well-chronicled struggles in the playoffs when compared to the regular season, those issues haven’t migrated to 2020. Kershaw’s back problems forced the Dodgers to move him back to Game 4 but, before the NLCS, the future Hall of Fame left-hander made two starts and posted a 1.93 ERA with 19 strikeouts and only one walk. The Braves are a great offensive team, but there is every reason to be optimistic about Kershaw.

On the offensive side, the Dodgers led MLB in runs scored (349) during the regular season and that continues in the playoffs with 53 runs in only eight games. Los Angeles is also second among playoff teams with a .821 OPS and the Dodgers comfortably lead baseball with a .373 on-base percentage in the playoffs. The Dodgers have a defined pitching advantage with Kershaw against Wilson, and Los Angeles has the offense to fully exploit the edge.

How to make Dodgers vs. Braves picks

