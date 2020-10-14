Which Dota 2 pro-players have crossed the 11,000 MMR mark? Everyone thought it will take more time, but 6 players have already achieved the 11,000 MMR mark. Below, we will look at all the 6 players who have accomplished this awesome feat.

The latest pro-player to join he 11,000 MMR club in Dota 2 is ‘Crit’, the support position for Evil Geniuses. He posted his accomplishment on Twitter last night after he crossed the 11,000 MMR line. Apparently, he has been spending the last 1.5 months working towards achieving this feat.

Made it! Feels pretty good to reach a goal like this, a month and a half of effort towards this. pic.twitter.com/Yx1AkbnpDb — Cr1t- (@Cr1tdota) October 13, 2020

Currently, a total of 6 players have crossed the 11,000 MMR barrier. The first player to cross the 11,000 MMR line is Abed, who achieved the feat in May 2020. After him, 4 other players have achieved this feat & Crit is the 6th professional Dota 2 player to hit this mark.

Congratulations to 🇵🇭 Abed – first player to reach 11000 MMR#DOTA2 pic.twitter.com/PD90UKxXzj — Dota 2 Philippines (@dota2ph) May 15, 2020

Dota 2 11,000 MMR Club

As mentioned above, Abed was the first player in the world to achieve 11,000 MMR.

Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon, the 18-yr-old Thai pro-player was the second person to cross the 11,000 MMR barrier. He achieved it on July 24th 2020.

The third pro-player to cross the 11,000 MMR line is Gambit Esports’ mid-laner, Danil “gpk” Skutin. He achieved it a month after 23savage.

Congrats on joining 11k MMR club, gpk 🥳 pic.twitter.com/oVDgim247P — Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) August 24, 2020

VP.Prodigy player Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko became the 4th person to achieve the feat just a few days after gpk. gpk hit the mark on August 25th while the former achieved it on August 27th.

Zerothreetwo (032) midlaner Karl “Karl” Jayme is the 5th person to achieve this feat & he was followed by Crit from EG. He has also become the first support player to achieve the landmark of 11,000 MMR.