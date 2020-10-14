American midfielder Weston McKennie has tested positive for the coronavirus, his club Juventus officially announced on Wednesday. The 22-year-old talent, on loan at Juve from Schalke, is now in isolation.

Here’s the official statement from the club:

Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, the player Weston McKennie has tested positive for Covid 19. In compliance with the regulations and the protocol, the team entered into fiduciary isolation this evening. This procedure will allow all persons negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group. The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities.

It’s unclear how McKennie contracted the virus, but numerous players at the club have tested positive in the past, including Paulo Dybala months ago. The team’s superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, tested positive this week while on international duty with the Portugal national team.

Sources tell CBS Sports that McKennie is doing well, but it isn’t clear if he is experiencing any symptoms or not.

As for what’s next for McKennie — it will depend on how much time he will miss. He’s certainly out for this weekend’s game against Crotone and next week’s Champions League opener with Dynamo Kyiv. His status for the big match against Barcelona in two week’s time is also up in the air. That’s a match that many United States men’s national team fans have circled on their calendar with the potential matchup of McKennie against Sergino Dest, who joined Barca from Ajax.

McKennie joined Juve in August in a shock summer move for the Serie A kings and has cracked Andrea Pirlo’s starting lineup in the two matches played thus far — a 3-0 win over Sampdoria and a 2-2 draw to Roma.

Here’s a look at Juve’s next five games:

Serie A: at Crotone on Saturday

Champions League: at Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday

Serie A: vs. Verona on Oct. 25

Champions League: vs. Barcelona on Oct. 28

Serie A: at Spezia on Nov. 1

McKennie, a product of the FC Dallas academy, played for Schalke’s first team from 2016 to 2020, scoring five goals in 91 appearances.