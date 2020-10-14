Dana White reveals Petr Yan Vs. Aljamain Sterling is in works, and will probably co-headline UFC 256.

After months of speculations and an endless Twitter saga between the two fighters, finally there is a development on the Bantamweight title match, and it turns out UFC is indeed targeting Petr Yan Vs. Aljamain Sterling for the December 12 event. According to reports the match up will be the pre-concluder of the night, and Amanda Nunes Vs. Megan Anderson will be the headliner bout of the marquee show.

Petr Yan’s first bantamweight title defense will come against Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 256 co-main event on Dec. 12, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/Luk49sPFLE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 14, 2020

Though it is the UFC president Dana White, who has disclosed the plans about this potential booking, and moreover The Funk Master has seemingly confirmed the bout on his Instagram handle, however, an official statement by UFC is yet to be released.

UFC 256 Kamaru Usman Vs. Gilbert Burns: Cancelled

Earlier, the event was set to be headlined by Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, but Usman’s withdrawal forced the opening of a slot, and the promotion of Nunes Vs. Anderson from Co-main to main. Since it is the last feature fight night of the year, therefore only a bout of the similar scale could prove to be the ultimate replacement.

At first conjectures about Stipe Miocic Vs. Francis Ngannou, Colby Covington Vs. Jorge Masvidal, and even Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier were made, however now it seems UFC is closing down the window with the match that is mounting up a build up ever since UFC 251, where Petr Yan became the Bantamweight champion.

Click Here For More UFC News