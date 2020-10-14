In case you haven’t noticed, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is a large human being. He’s 6-foot-3, 240 pounds and runs through players.

He can, apparently, also toss players off to the side like it’s no problem at all. Just ask Josh Norman.

During Tuesday’s game (yes, Tuesday!) between the Titans and Bills, Henry took a handoff and broke left with Norman chasing near the sideline to try to make a tackle. That was when Henry unleashed an absolutely devastating stiff-arm on Norman and sent the Bills cornerback airborne.

The play didn’t even count. It was called back for holding, but that didn’t matter to NFL fans. Henry had everyone going wild on Twitter.

That’s going to be a tough one to bounce back from for Norman.